Katinka Hosszu Will Return to Competition in March

After an unusually-long break from competition (by her standards), Hungarian superstar swimmer Katinka Hosszu said in an interview with M4Sport.hu that she will return to competition in March.

While she didn’t name a specific competition, a likely target is the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Val-d’Oise, France. She has competed in a Golden Tour meet in France in March every year going back to 2014.

Among the meets she missed in 2018 was January’s Euro Meet, where she had been announced as a participant.

“In the last 5 years, my schedule was very busy, and in January and February it was full of competitions,” Hosszu said. “Now I felt like taking a little break.”

January and February (combined) meets for Hosszu, by year:

2014 – 4

2015 – 4

2016 – 4

2017 – 3

2018 – 0

The break comes at a tumultuous personal time for Hosszu, where she and her husband, and coach, Shane Tusup have encountered a rocky period in their relationship. In December, Tusup didn’t attend the European Championships nor Hosszu’s year-ending meets, sparking rumors that the two had separated. The pair addressed rumors saying that they had hit a “difficult time” in their relationship. After they attended a Hungarian awards ceremony separately, Tusup posted on social media that he had made a lot of mistakes” and will “work to change (in 2018).”

In her latest interview, Hosszu did not address her relationship with Tusup or who would be her coach going forward.

Hosszu is a 3-time Olympic and 20-time World Champion. That includes 2 long course world titles this summer in front of a home crowd in Budapest in the 200 and 400 IM.