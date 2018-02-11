Pacific Breaks School Records, Hits NCAA “A” Cut at Ohio State Invite

2018 Ohio State Winter Invite

February 10th-11th, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University)

Prelims/Finals, 25-yard, invite format

Live results

The 2018 Ohio State Invite, with no team scores being kept, is a regular-season-ending meet for most of its participating teams, but in spite of some big-name teams in attendance (Ohio State, Kentucky, Penn State, Purdue, among others), most of the stars from those teams didn’t participate. Instead, it served largely as a taper meet for swimmers who might not be on their teams’ rosters for their upcoming conference champions.

One big exception to that was Pacific, which sent 6 of their star swimmers to the meet in an attempt to hit some NCAA time standards prior to their conference meet.

And the Tigers delivered in a big way.

On day 1 of the meet, the school’s men’s 200 free relay of Mason Miller (19.90), Miles MacKenzie (19.48), Dylan Toy (19.16), and Yahav Shahaff (19.16) combined for a 1:17.69. That broke the vintage-2016 school record of 1:18.92 by over a second, in spite of all 4 swimmers being underclassmen.

While that time jumped them to 11th in the NCAA this season, it left them .07 seconds short of the NCAA Automatic Qualifying Time that they needed to take 1 step closer to the NCAA Championships.

On Sunday, when they time-trialed the race, they not only broke the record again with a 1:17.29, but they flew well under the NCAA “A” standard. They now rank 8th in the NCAA in the event. Now, to complete the qualification, they just need 1 individual swimmer (or diver) to also earn an invite to the NCAA Championships.

Their best chance at that is junior Yahav Shahaff, who ranks 15th nationally in the 100 breaststroke with a 52.89 that he swam on Saturday. Coming into this weekend’s meet, he was the only Tiger currently ranked in the top 50 of an event nationally, with around 29 typically invited in each event. Shahaff was the last qualifier in to last year’s meet with a 52.62.

Other Noteworthy Swims From the Meet