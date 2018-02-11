Pacific Breaks School Records, Hits NCAA “A” Cut at Ohio State Invite

2018 Ohio State Winter Invite
- February 10th-11th, 2018
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State University)
- Prelims/Finals, 25-yard, invite format
- Live results
The 2018 Ohio State Invite, with no team scores being kept, is a regular-season-ending meet for most of its participating teams, but in spite of some big-name teams in attendance (Ohio State, Kentucky, Penn State, Purdue, among others), most of the stars from those teams didn’t participate. Instead, it served largely as a taper meet for swimmers who might not be on their teams’ rosters for their upcoming conference champions.
One big exception to that was Pacific, which sent 6 of their star swimmers to the meet in an attempt to hit some NCAA time standards prior to their conference meet.
And the Tigers delivered in a big way.
On day 1 of the meet, the school’s men’s 200 free relay of Mason Miller (19.90), Miles MacKenzie (19.48), Dylan Toy (19.16), and Yahav Shahaff (19.16) combined for a 1:17.69. That broke the vintage-2016 school record of 1:18.92 by over a second, in spite of all 4 swimmers being underclassmen.
While that time jumped them to 11th in the NCAA this season, it left them .07 seconds short of the NCAA Automatic Qualifying Time that they needed to take 1 step closer to the NCAA Championships.
On Sunday, when they time-trialed the race, they not only broke the record again with a 1:17.29, but they flew well under the NCAA “A” standard. They now rank 8th in the NCAA in the event. Now, to complete the qualification, they just need 1 individual swimmer (or diver) to also earn an invite to the NCAA Championships.
Their best chance at that is junior Yahav Shahaff, who ranks 15th nationally in the 100 breaststroke with a 52.89 that he swam on Saturday. Coming into this weekend’s meet, he was the only Tiger currently ranked in the top 50 of an event nationally, with around 29 typically invited in each event. Shahaff was the last qualifier in to last year’s meet with a 52.62.
Other Noteworthy Swims From the Meet
- Pacific’s Mason Miller jumped to 33rd in the country in the men’s 100 fly with a 46.58 in prelims (he was 46.71 in finals). That also broke the school record set by Neil Franka earlier this season by almost a second.
- Pacific’s Miles Mackenzie won the men’s 100 free in 43.49, nearly breaking Brad Schumacher’s school record.
- Notre Dame junior Rebecca Walton swam a 4:50.89 to win the women’s 500 free. That improves her best time, set in high school, by 6 seconds. She also won the 1650 free in 16:33.04 – an 18 second drop.
- Pacific sophomore Kenna Ramey hit an NCAA consideration time in the women’s 100 fly with a 53.10 – a new lifetime best for her.
- Pacific’s Semaj Walker broke a 17-year old school record in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:01.11. That event was won by Notre Dame’s Alyssa Storino in an NCAA consideration time of 1:00..85.
- Ohio State’s Devin Landstra won the women’s 100 backstroke in 54.46. Her teammate Colin McDermott did the same in the men’s 100 backstroke with a 48.43.
- Purdue freshman Maizie Seidl won the women’s 200 free in 1:47.87, which is her best time of the season by more than 3 seconds.
- Notre Dame’s Claire DeSelm swam 1:59.08 in the 200 backstroke.
- Katie Smith of Notre Dame won the women’s 50 free in 22.80 after a 22.76 in prelims.
