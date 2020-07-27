SwimSwam Pulse: 81% Pick Stanford Women As Pac-12 Favorites

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the women’s Pac-12 favorites:

RESULTS

Question: Who should be the preseason favorite to win the 2021 Women’s Pac-12 title?

Stanford – 81.3%

Cal – 12.9%

USC – 1.3%

UCLA – 0.9%

Arizona State – 0.9%

Someone else – 2.7%

Stanford is running away with the women’s Pac-12 title in the preseason – at least, according to SwimSwam voters.

The Cardinal are heavily favored in returning points, with almost 400 more returning individual points than second-best Cal. A 2021 win would make five in a row for Stanford, one of the frontrunners for the 2020 NCAA title had the meet not been canceled amid the pandemic. Stanford also returns 19 of 20 relay legs, and it’s still possible that Canadian star Taylor Ruck returns to the roster after an Olympic gap year.

Stanford also adds the nation’s best recruiting class, led by all-world backstroker Regan Smith.

Cal pulled just 12.9% of the votes in our poll. They return 687.5 individual points and bring in a stellar class, also led by a star backstroker in Isabelle Stadden.

No other team got more than 1.3% of the votes. USC graduated the bulk of its individual points (senior Louise Hansson was arguably the conference’s best swimmer) and will undergo a coaching change this season. UCLA is the opposite, returning a huge amount of scorers and sitting just 57 points behind Cal in returning individual points.

Our poll was created before the huge news break that Arizona State will be redshirting its entire swimming roster next year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

