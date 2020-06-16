SwimSwam Pulse: 69% Pick Florida To Win Men’s SEC in 2021

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the preseason favorite in the men’s SEC:

RESULTS

Question: Who should be the preseason favorite to win the 2021 Men’s SEC Swim/Dive title?

Florida – 69.4%

Texas A&M – 13.6%

Georgia – 11.6%

Someone else – 5.5%

The vast majority of SwimSwam readers picked Florida as the favorites to win the men’s SEC title in 2021. It would be 9 straight conference wins for the Gator men.

We examined returning points last week, with a pretty close showdown set up between Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M. The Gators return 589.5 individual points, the Georgia Bulldogs 579 and the Texas A&M Aggies 522.

Florida easily won our poll, and they did win last year’s meet by more than 200 points. The Gators could also be getting star freestyler Trey Freeman back from an injury redshirt season, and they bring in a recruiting class with standout sprinter Adam Chaney.

Texas A&M actually bested Georgia in our poll. That’s despite Georgia leading by about 57 returning individual points and bringing in the conference’s best recruiting class. Georgia adds World Junior champion flyer Luca Urlando and standout distance freestyler Jake Magahey. Georgia could also return backstroker Javier Acevedo from a redshirt season, though that’s not confirmed yet.

The Aggies were second last year, beating Georgia by 22. They graduate almost half their relay legs, but do have a deep recruiting class of sprinters coming in.

Only 5.5% picked another team outside of those three. Alabama was only 40 points out of second place last year, but trail A&M by almost 60 in returning points. Indiana transfer Jake Marcum could be a big pickup, though.

