IHSA Champs Runner-Up Calvin Windle Sends Verbal to Mizzou for Fall 2021

St. Charles Swim Team’s Calvin Windle has verbally committed to the Missouri Tigers for 2021. Windle is a rising senior at St. Charles East High School in Illinois.

I am very proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of Missouri. I am very thankful for my family, friends and coaches who have supported me throughout the process. Go Tigers!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.18

100 free – 45.86

200 free – 1:36.95

500 free – 4:28.16

50 back – 23.27

100 back – 48.99

200 back – 1:51.02

100 fly – 49.86

200 IM – 1:53.45

Windle is a mid-distance freestyler and backstroker who should have an immediate impact on the Tigers’ roster. At the 2020 IHSA Championships in February, Windle was the 200 free runner-up in a lifetime best of 1:36.95 behind incoming Stanford commit Luke Maurer of Loyola Academy (1:36.35). At that meet, he also placed third in the 100 back, split a 22.04 swimming fly on their 200 medley relay and split 45.43 on their 400 free relay.

Mizzou had six 200 freestylers between 1:34.0 and 1:36.9 last season, led by Jack Dahlgren at 1:34.07. A good amount of that mid-distance group will still be on the team by fall 2021, though Mizzou just graduated their top two backstrokers, NCAA qualifiers Daniel Hein and Nick Alexander.

Windle is the third recruit from Illinois to announce a verbal commitment to Mizzou on the men’s side. He joins Ethan Roach, Grant Bochenski, Cade Oliver and Ty Spillane in Mizzou’s class of 2025.

