Arena Recalls Swim Snorkel II Products

In swimming, being safe is the top concern, and it is positive to see arena being proactive and transparent in prioritizing the safety of their customers. They have moved quickly after identifying this potential problem and are making sure the snorkel products in question are recalled and replaced in a clear and easy way.

See the complete arena release here:

arena is recalling two products from the Swim Snorkel II line: Swim Snorkel II (product code 001970) and Swim Snorkel Pro II (product code 001969).

Recently a customer reported the detachment of a small piece of excess material from inside the tube of a Swim Snorkel Pro II (001969). The incident did not cause any harm, but arena took immediate action and also discovered a potential issue with black mouthpieces of the Swim Snorkel II (001970).

“The incidence of the defects appears to be extremely low. Nonetheless, as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential health risk, we decided to inform our consumers and replace the affected products. We sincerely regret this incident; at arena consumer safety is a top priority, so we are taking all necessary steps to prevent any potential risk” said Renzo Casavecchia, QHSE & CSR Manager”

Consumers are asked to check if their snorkel is defective, and if so, stop using it immediately.

To check if your snorkel is defective and get a a free replacement of the affected parts, please visit: https://replacement.arenawaterinstinct.com

For further information or questions, please send an email to one of the following addresses: [email protected] (if you are living in USA) / [email protected] (if you are living elsewhere)

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.

Courtesy of Arena, a SwimSwam partner.