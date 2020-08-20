SwimSwam Pulse: 66% Favor No-Spectator Meets Over Virtual Meets

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how state high school leagues should handle fall swim meets:

RESULTS

Question: How should high schools with a fall swimming season run meets?

In-person, but without spectators – 66.0%

Only virtual meets – 34.0%

Two-thirds of voters favored in-person meets (albeit with no spectators) compared to ‘virtual’ meets for high schools this fall.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused multiple states to either postpone, condense, or cancel fall sports seasons. Those states continuing with swimming & diving seasons this fall are left with difficult choices as to how to conduct meets.

The concept of virtual meets has gained some traction as concerns about spreading the virus between cities remain. In a ‘virtual’ meet, two or more teams compete separately, in their home pools, and share results, which are combined for final results.

One barrier to virtual meets is familiarity. On a broad scale, the virtual meet procedure makes sense, but a lot of smaller details would still have to be worked out. That’s in contrast to in-person meets, where most teams are well-versed in preparing for all the details of meet day and meet management.

Fairness could also be a concern – one pool may be ‘faster’ than another, and if strict timelines aren’t kept, one team could see more or less rest than another between swims.

Obviously, the lack of true team-vs-team races is another big concern for fans.

66% of voters favored in-person meets despite the pandemic, with 34% favoring virtual meets.

