SwimSwam Pulse: 46% Pick Rooney (LAC) Over Stewart (CAC) As Top NCAA-to-ISL Man

Question: Which man will be the top NCAA-to-ISL addition for 2020?

Almost half of voters picked Maxime Rooney in our poll, edging out the 38.6% picking Coleman Stewart.

Rooney, the former Florida Gator and Texas Longhorn, brings great freestyle and relay value to the ISL, along with excellent butterfly speed. The addition of triple-point skin races in non-free strokes should make Rooney – a great butterfly prospect – especially impactful. He signed with the LA Current, last year’s 4th place team overall and winners of the U.S. derby.

Stewart, the NC State grad, was second in our poll. He’s one of the top backstroke rookies coming into the professional league this year, and joins the Cali Condors, last year’s third-place team overall.

That means the Current now have the top male and female NCAA grads on their rosters, at least according to SwimSwam voters. Our poll last week picked Abbey Weitzeil (then unsigned) as the top woman into the ISL from the NCAA system. She was announced with LA’s roster this week.

Standout sprint backstroker Zane Waddell was third in our poll and sprint freestyler Pawel Sendyk fourth. Waddell also signed with the Current, while Sendyk remains unsigned.

