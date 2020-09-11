Dolfin Swim of the Week: Barratt’s Tune-Up 100 Free Sets Up ISL Season

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Australia’s Holly Barratt won the 100 free at Western Australia’s Short Course Championships just days before she officially rejoined the London Roar roaster for 2020.

Barratt was the #43 overall individual scorer in the International Swimming League last year. And her strong swims in Australia this week build some momentum for the ISL’s second season, set to begin next month.

Of course, the participation of all Australians is still potentially in flux. Coronavirus-related travel restrictions might impact the ability of some or all Australian swimmers to travel to the five-week-long training camp/competitive season in Budapest, Hungary. There’s still been no word from the ISL or from Swimming Australia about those hurdles.

But Barratt was indeed announced as part of the London Roar’s Australia-heavy roster for season 2. London came within ten points of winning the league last year, largely on the strength of its dominant relays. Barratt is looking like a key relay piece again this year.

Barratt, now 32, went 53.88 to win the short course meters 100 free in Western Australia. That’s not a best time – Barratt was 51.95 for a career-best in the ISL season last year. But it does stack up extremely well with her previous career swims – outside of last year’s ISL season, Barratt had never been faster than 53.3 in the 100 free. A tune-up meet over the weekend should have her momentum riding high with the ISL season projected to start in the middle of next month.

