SwimSwam Pulse: 46% Pick Energy Standard To Repeat As ISL Champs

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which team should be favored to win the 2020 ISL title:

RESULTS

Question: Which ISL team is the favorite for season 2?

Energy Standard – 45.7%

Cali Condors – 21.8%

London Roar – 9.1%

Toyo Frog Kings – 7.9%

LA Current – 6.1%

Toronto Titans – 3.2%

NY Breakers – 2.9%

DC Trident – 1.7%

Iron – 1.1%

Aqua Centurions – 0.5%

Almost half of voters picked Energy Standard to repeat as ISL champions in year 2.

Energy Standard won last year, besting London by narrow margins in the finale and in the European derby. Energy Standard also beat the top American rival, the Cali Condors, twice in group matches.

Energy Standard returns almost all of its star swimmers, retaining a league-high 20 swimmers while adding some top free agents Siobhan Haughey (DC’s MVP last year), Breeja Larson and Felipe Lima.

The Condors finished second in our poll. London was within ten points of winning last year, but news that most Australians will not be competing probably hurts the Roar more than anyone. London has nine Australians, and all nine are confirmed to be out of the league this year under Australia’s strict international travel bans amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Cali has five Australians, who are also confirmed to be out.

Energy Standard has just one Australian – Emily Seebohm.

