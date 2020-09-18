Dolfin Swim of the Week: Lobanovszkij’s 22.1 In 50 Free

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Hungary’s Maxim Lobanovszkij won a 50 free in Switzerland’s ‘Restart Swimming’ meet last weekend, closing in on his personal-best.

Lobanovszkij went 22.18 to win the event, which was conducted in long course meters. His lifetime-best is a 21.79 set in the spring of 2019. He was 21.89 at Worlds in 2019, but otherwise has never been under 22 seconds. His 22.18 stacks up among his better swims of all-time in the event.

The big swim builds some momentum for the 24-year-old Lobanovszkij, who will join the Hungarian-based ISL franchise Iron this fall for the league’s second season. Iron will compete essentially at home for the entire season, with the league running a five-week training and competition camp in Budapest beginning next month.

