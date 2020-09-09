ISL Rosters: Energy Standard Keeps Core Intact, Adds Haughey & Lima

International Swimming League 2020: Energy Standard

2019 finish: 1st

2019 MVP: Sarah Sjostrom (243.5 MVP points)

Energy Standard went undefeated in the first ISL season, winning both Group A matches, besting London by 9 points in the European derby and then beating London again by 9.5 in the finale. It was skin races and relays that powered the league title. Energy Standard won 9 relays and 3 skin races over the course of the season, scoring the most men’s points and third-most women’s points.

Additions

Siobhan Haughey (DCT)

(DCT) Breeja Larson (NYB)

(NYB) Zsuzsanna Jakabos (IRO)

Pernille Blume (NYB)

Tamara van Vliet

Felipe Lima (LAC)

(LAC) Jeremy Desplanches (IRO)

Matt Grevers (LAC)

Maddy Banic (LAC)

Danas Rapsys

Andrius Sidlauskas

Nabbing the top performer from the DC Trident was a coup. Siobhan Haughey joins Energy Standard as an elite freestyle, skin, and relay talent. ENS did quite well mining other teams for signees. Pernille Blume makes the jump from the New York Breakers – her scoring was pretty suppressed there, but she has the ability to be among the top scorers in the league based on relays and skin races.

Breaststroker Breeja Larson also jumps from the Breakers.

Felipe Lima was a standout breaststroker for Los Angeles. And Zsuszanna Jakabos brings some of Iron’s dominance in the IMs and longer events.

Losses

Kayla Sanchez

Charlotte Bonnet

Penny Oleksiak

Kierra Smith

Fantine Lesaffre

Rebecca Smith

Jocelyn Ulyett

Kayla van der Merwe

Anton Chupkov

Daiya Seto

Mykhailo Romanchuk

Energy Standard lost most of its strong Canadian contingent when Toronto added an ISL team for 2020. Kayla Sanchez was a very underrated scorer in the ISL system last year, and she heads to Toronto along with Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak and young talent Rebecca Smith.

Russian breaststroker Anton Chupkov is another key loss – he heads to Toronto as well. And Daiya Seto went back to his home nation, too, to help launch Japan’s first ISL team the Tokyo Frog Kings.

Returners

Compared to other rosters, Energy Standard kept its core largely intact, with a huge list of returning swimmers. Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos and Florent Manaudou were all top-10 individual scorers last year.

Energy Standard will keep its skin race entrants intact too: Ben Proud and Manaudou were common skin entrants last year for the men, and Sjostrom and Femke Heemskerk were the top options for the women.

Full Roster

