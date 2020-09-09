Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Rosters: Energy Standard Keeps Core Intact, Adds Haughey & Lima

International Swimming League 2020: Energy Standard

Energy Standard went undefeated in the first ISL season, winning both Group A matches, besting London by 9 points in the European derby and then beating London again by 9.5 in the finale. It was skin races and relays that powered the league title. Energy Standard won 9 relays and 3 skin races over the course of the season, scoring the most men’s points and third-most women’s points.

Additions

  • Siobhan Haughey (DCT)
  • Breeja Larson (NYB)
  • Zsuzsanna Jakabos (IRO)
  • Pernille Blume (NYB)
  • Tamara van Vliet
  • Felipe Lima (LAC)
  • Jeremy Desplanches (IRO)
  • Matt Grevers (LAC)
  • Maddy Banic (LAC)
  • Danas Rapsys
  • Andrius Sidlauskas

Nabbing the top performer from the DC Trident was a coup. Siobhan Haughey joins Energy Standard as an elite freestyle, skin, and relay talent. ENS did quite well mining other teams for signees. Pernille Blume makes the jump from the New York Breakers – her scoring was pretty suppressed there, but she has the ability to be among the top scorers in the league based on relays and skin races.

Breaststroker Breeja Larson also jumps from the Breakers.

Felipe Lima was a standout breaststroker for Los Angeles. And Zsuszanna Jakabos brings some of Iron’s dominance in the IMs and longer events.

Losses

  • Kayla Sanchez
  • Charlotte Bonnet
  • Penny Oleksiak
  • Kierra Smith
  • Fantine Lesaffre
  • Rebecca Smith
  • Jocelyn Ulyett
  • Kayla van der Merwe
  • Anton Chupkov
  • Daiya Seto
  • Mykhailo Romanchuk

Energy Standard lost most of its strong Canadian contingent when Toronto added an ISL team for 2020. Kayla Sanchez was a very underrated scorer in the ISL system last year, and she heads to Toronto along with Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak and young talent Rebecca Smith.

Russian breaststroker Anton Chupkov is another key loss – he heads to Toronto as well. And Daiya Seto went back to his home nation, too, to help launch Japan’s first ISL team the Tokyo Frog Kings.

Returners

Compared to other rosters, Energy Standard kept its core largely intact, with a huge list of returning swimmers. Sarah Sjostrom, Chad le Clos and Florent Manaudou were all top-10 individual scorers last year.

Energy Standard will keep its skin race entrants intact too: Ben Proud and Manaudou were common skin entrants last year for the men, and Sjostrom and Femke Heemskerk were the top options for the women.

Full Roster

Women:

Men:

2
Mean Dean
1 hour ago

Energy Standard is looking very very strong once again— and that might be an understatement.

Silent Observer
1 hour ago

The rich getting richer – the 2020 story

