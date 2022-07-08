SwimSwam Pulse: 38% Pick Ledecky As Top Swimmer of 2022 World Championships

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers who the top swimmer of the 2022 World Championships was:

Question: Who would you award “Swimmer of the World Championships” if you could only pick one?

RESULTS

The poll featured all six swimmers that walked away with multiple individual world titles in Budapest, though it was obvious it would ultimately come down to Katie Ledecky and Leon Marchand.

Ledecky recorded her fastest times in four years en route to victory in both the women’s 800 free (8:08.04) and 1500 free (15:30.15), and also won the 400 free in a new Championship Record of 3:58.15.

The only swimmer to win three individual golds at the meet, Ledecky added a fourth title after swimming a crucial leg on the American 800 free relay, showing form that suggested she could’ve won the 200 free crown had she opted to race the event.

The 25-year-old also became the most decorated female swimmer in history at the World Championships during the week in Budapest, now owning 22 career medals—19 of which are gold.

Her win in the 800 free also made her the first swimmer to win the same event five straight times at the champioships.

But while Ledecky had the career accolades to go along with an exceptional overall performance, France’s Marchand had the most jaw-dropping swim of the meet and two more medals to give him a solid case to come out on top in the poll.

Marchand won the men’s 400 IM with the second-fastest performance in history (4:04.28), claimed a second gold in the 200 IM (1:55.22), and added a silver medal showing in the 200 fly (1:53.37) behind the world record-setting Kristof Milak (1:50.34).

Though the vote was close over the course of the week, Ledecky eventually pulled away and finished at the top with just over 38 percent of votes, while Marchand was second at just under 30 percent.

Using the official point system, Ledecky and Marchand were named the FINA Women’s and Men’s Swimmers of the Meet.

Milak, who also won the 100 fly in addition to his 200 fly world record, was third with 12.7 percent of the votes, while Canadian teen Summer McIntosh (11.7%) also eclipsed 10 percent after winning gold in the 200 fly, 400 IM and placing second to Ledecky in the 400 free.

