Daily Swim Coach Workout #710

Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
WarmUp
400 swim
6×50 25 uw fast 25 drill ps
4×100 mix
6×50 25 uw fast 25 drill ps
10×100 fins tubo kick a2 @1:20
8×50 25 fast ps
100 easy
Main
5x
1×100 fast sl @1:45
2×50 fast ps @1:00
1×100 a1 @2:00
SwimDown
4×50 easy
6×50 pull easy
400 kick social
Coach Notes
Ps = personal stroke
Tubo = snorkel
Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano
