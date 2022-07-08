Daily Swim Coach Workout #710

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

WarmUp

400 swim

6×50 25 uw fast 25 drill ps

4×100 mix

6×50 25 uw fast 25 drill ps



10×100 fins tubo kick a2 @1:20



8×50 25 fast ps

100 easy

Main

5x

1×100 fast sl @1:45

2×50 fast ps @1:00

1×100 a1 @2:00



SwimDown

4×50 easy

6×50 pull easy

400 kick social

