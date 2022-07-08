Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #710

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  11 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

WarmUp
    400 swim
    6×50 25 uw fast 25 drill ps
    4×100 mix
    6×50 25 uw fast 25 drill ps
    
    10×100 fins tubo kick a2 @1:20
    
    8×50 25 fast ps
    100 easy

Main
    5x
        1×100 fast sl @1:45
        2×50 fast ps @1:00
        1×100 a1 @2:00
    
SwimDown
    4×50 easy
    6×50 pull easy
    400 kick social
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Ps = personal stroke
Tubo = snorkel


Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano

