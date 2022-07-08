2021-2022 High School Swimming & Diving All-Americans Announced

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) has released the 2021-2022 high school All-America lists. For the thirdd-straight year, that includes award All-America honors to athletes in Para events as well.

Swimmers who hit automatic All-America times are automatically granted status. Thereafter, athletes are added until there are 100 per event, presuming they were all under the consideration standard.

Only yards times from high school competition are counted, and no time trials are allowed. Each school can only submit one relay.

Among the honorees are Tokyo 2020 US Olympians Lydia Jacoby (100 breaststroke, #1) and Claire Curzan (#1 100 back, #1 100 fly, #3 50 free, #4 200 free, #7 100 free).

At the North Carolina High School State Championship meet in February, Curzan set a new American Record in the 100 yard fly in 49.24, and later set the National High School Record in the 100 backstroke as well.

She rolled off that performance into the summer, where she won five medals at the World Championships. That includes gold medals in the women’s 400 medley and mixed 400 medley relays, and a bronze in the 100 backstroke.

Curzan is committed to swim at Stanford last fall.

While several short course meters records were broken during the high school season, Curzan’s three (including an Independent High Schools record in the 50 free) were the only individual records to go down in a 25-yard pool.

On the boys’ side, Brunswick School in Connecticut broke the National Independent High School Record in the 200 free relay. Carmel High School in Indiana broke the overall national record in the 200 medley relay, and Santa Margarita Catholic School in California broke the girls’ 400 free relay record. That Santa Margarita relay was four-and-a-half seconds better than the next-best high school relay, and only graduates one swimmer, anchor Justina Kozan.

The lone double-champion on the boys’ side was Quintin McCarty of Discovery Canyon High School in Colorado. He finished the year with the best times in both the 50 free (19.47) and 100 free (42.63). He is scheduled to swim for NC State in the fall.

This year’s lists also feature a rare freshman at the top of boys’ swimming: Max Williamson from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas. Best-known nationally for its powerhouse football program that has produced a lot of NFL talent, the boys’ swimming and diving program has won 12 state titles, including 10 in the last 12 seasons.

In total, 4,207 All-America honors were given out. California led the way with 107 individual honors on the girls’ side, followed by Texas (81), Pennsylvania (55), and Florida (54). On the boys’ side, California and Texas tied with 108 individual honors each, followed by Florida (73), Ohio (58), and Illinois (46).

Data, including full lists, national champions, and ranks by state, are below.

National Champions:

Girls

Event Time School State Swimmer(s)/Diver Grade 50 free 22.14 Penn High School Indiana Lily Christianson Soph 100 free 48 Bloomington South High School Indiana Kristina Paegle Sr 200 free 1:44.22 Norfolk Academy Virginia Kayla Wilson Sr 500 free 4:40.66 Cy Creek High School Texas Hayden Miller Sr 100 back 49.61 Cardinal Gibbons High School North Carolina Claire Curzan Sr 100 breast 59.4 Seward High School Alaska Lydia Jacoby Sr 100 fly 49.24 Cardinal Gibbons High School North Carolina Claire Curzan Sr 200 IM 1:54.99 Fossil Ridge High School Colorado Lucy Bell Sr 200 free relay 1:31.13 Brookfield East High School Wisconsin Abby Wanezek (12), Audrey Olen (10), Reese Tiltmann (11), Lucy Thomas(11) 200 medley relay 1:38.55 Carmel High School Indiana Berit Berglund (11), Vivian Wilson (11), Alex Shackell (9), Meghan Christman (11) 400 free relay 3:14.80 Santa Margarita High School California Mackenzie Hodges (11), Teia Salvino (10), Teagan O’Dell (9 ), Justina Kozan(12) 1-Meter N/A Carroll High School Texas Kyleigh Kidd Sr

Boys

Event Time School State Swimmer(s)/Diver Grade 50 free 19.47 Discovery Canyon High School Colorado Quintin McCarty Sr 100 free 42.63 Discovery Canyon High School Colorado Quintin McCarty Sr 200 free 1:34.05 Centennial High School Georgia Sebastian Sergile Sr 500 free 4:13.90 Loyola High School California Rex Maurer Jr 100 back 46.05 Zionsville Community Indiana Will Modglin Jr 100 breast 53.64 Bolles School Florida Will Heck Jr 100 fly 45.68 William Mason High School Ohio Carl Bloebaum Sr 200 IM 1:43.70 Southlake Carroll Texas Max Williamson Sr 200 free relay 1:20.30 Bolles School Florida Andres Dupont Cabrera (12), William Heck (11), Tucker Peterson (12), Ethan Maloney(12) 200 medley relay 1:26.88 Carmel High School Indiana Sean Sullivan (11), Ryan Malicki (12), Aaron Shackell (11), Chris Holmes(12) 400 free relay (tie) 2:58.10 Southlake Carroll Texas Maximus Williamson (9 ), Andrew Zettle (12), Mason Edmund (12), Max Hatcher(10) 400 free relay (tie) 2:58.10 Bolles School Florida Seth Tolentino (10), Carter Lancaster (10), Andres Dupont Cabrera (12), Kayden Lancaster(11) 1-Meter N/A Sherwood High School Maryland Maxwell Weinrich Sr

All-American Swimmers and Divers:

Para Program:

National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association

2021-2022 NISCA U.S. Para All-America Swimmers and Divers Boys Events in Yards

200 Medley Relay 200 Free 200 Ind Med 50 Free Diving 100 Fly 100 Free 500 Free 200 Fr Rel 100 Back 100 Breast 400 Fr Rel Girls Events in Yards

200 Med Rel 200 Free 200 Ind Med 50 Free Dive 100 Fly 100 Free 500 Free 200 Fr Rel 100 Back 100 Breast 400 Fr Rel Statistics Para All-America Final Standings by State and Gender

Rank by States (Ranked by Individual Honors)

Girls

Rank STATE Individual Relay Teams # Relay Members # Divers Total AA Awards 1 CA 107 35 140 14 156 2 TX 81 26 104 17 124 3 PA 55 23 92 5 83 4 FL 54 20 80 3 77 5 CO 48 20 80 3 71 6 OH 45 24 96 10 79 7 IL 41 33 132 3 77 8 VA 36 12 48 8 56 9 NC 33 9 36 1 43 10 IN 31 20 80 0 51 11 WI 26 10 40 0 36 12 GA 24 11 44 1 36 13 MI 23 11 44 7 41 14 NJ 23 3 12 5 31 15 NY 23 3 12 5 31 16 MD 22 9 36 6 37 17 MN 21 6 24 2 29 18 KY 12 4 16 1 17 19 MA 12 1 4 4 17 20 CT 11 4 16 3 18 21 TN 10 4 16 0 14 22 AZ 9 1 4 0 10 23 IA 8 4 16 0 12 24 WA 7 2 8 0 9 25 DE 6 0 0 0 6 26 MO 5 2 8 1 8 27 NV 5 0 0 0 5 28 OR 5 0 0 0 5 29 KS 4 1 4 0 5 30 UT 3 0 0 0 3 31 HI 2 1 4 0 3 32 NM 2 0 0 0 2 33 AK 1 0 0 0 1 34 AL 1 0 0 0 1 35 ME 1 0 0 0 1 36 MS 1 0 0 0 1 37 ND 1 0 0 0 1 38 OK 1 0 0 0 1 39 AR 0 0 0 0 0 40 ID 0 0 0 0 0 41 LA 0 0 0 0 0 42 MT 0 0 0 0 0 43 NE 0 2 8 1 3 44 NH 0 0 0 0 0 45 RI 0 0 0 0 0 46 SC 0 0 0 0 0 47 SD 0 0 0 0 0 48 VT 0 0 0 0 0 49 WV 0 0 0 0 0 50 WY 0 0 0 0 0 Total 800 301 1204 100 1201

Boys