Ledecky, Marchand Named FINA Swimmers of the Meet; U.S. Wins Team Trophy At Worlds

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)

Budapest, Hungary

Duna Arena

LCM (50-meter format)

Katie Ledecky and Leon Marchand were awarded Female and Male Swimmer of the Meet honors, respectively, upon the conclusion of the pool swimming portion of the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

The United States also picked up the overall team award, tallying a record 45 medals over the eight-day competition.

🇺🇸United States finishes on 45 medals in swimming at #FINABudapest2022 breaking their own record 38 medals set in 2017! Congratulations @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/v2okNUYV2X — FINA (@fina1908) June 25, 2022

The individual FINA awards are awarded based on an official scoring system, which you can find below:

Individual Trophies – Points System

1st place – 5 points

2nd place – 3 points

3rd place – 2 points

4th place – 1 point

Individual WR – 2 points (each)

This factors in individual events only. If there is a tie, FINA’s Swimming Commission determines the winner.

Ledecky picked up 15 points using this scoring system, sweeping the women’s 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle.

The American won the distance treble for the fourth time in her career, and with her victory in the 800 free, became the first swimmer in World Championship history to win the same event at five straight editions.

Marchand put up a total of 13 points, winning the men’s 200 IM and 400 IM while placing second in the 200 butterfly.

The 20-year-old set new French National Records in all three, but the highlight came in the 400 IM, where Marchand’s time of 4:04.28 marked the second-fastest in history, trailing only Michael Phelps’ 4:03.84 from back in 2008.

Closely trailing Ledecky in the women’s standing was Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Canada’s Summer McIntosh, who both won two gold medals and one silver for 13 cumulative points.

Four others had one win and one runner-up finish apiece for eight points.

Women’s Scoring

Katie Ledecky (USA), 15 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) / Summer McIntosh (CAN), 13 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) / Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) / Kylie Masse (CAN) / Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 8

On the men’s side, Romania’s David Popovici and Hungary’s Kristof Milak won two events apiece for 10 points, and then Milak earned an additional two for his world record in the 200 fly to sit second overall with 12.

Bobby Finke, Nicolo Martinenghi and Ryan Murphy each earned one gold and one silver medal for eight points, and they were matched by Thomas Ceccon, who won the 100 back in world record time and added a fourth-place finish in the 50 back.

Men’s Scoring

The team trophy uses a point system similar to how we see meets scored in the NCAA or a club meet, for example. In individual events, a country earns points for having a swimmer finish in the top 16, with first place earning 18 points and 16th place one point (1st-16th: 18-16-15-14-13-12-11-10-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1).

Points are also awarded in relays for the top eight teams in each race, with the winners picking up 36 points and eighth place earning 20 (1st-8th: 36-32-30-28-26-24-20).

FINA hasn’t published the full standings as of this publication, but using this system, the American team compiled 1,159 points across 42 events.