SwimSwam Pulse: 35% Most Excited To See Marchand Racing In Fort Lauderdale

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which athlete(s) they were looking forward to seeing the most at this week’s Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim:

Question: What are you most excited for at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim?

RESULTS

Marchand in action – 35.0%

35.0% Dressel in action – 19.1%

19.1% McIntosh in action – 15.7%

15.7% Gretchen Walsh in LCM – 13.6%

13.6% U.S. Women – stacked field overall – 11.6%

11.6% U.S. Men – stacked field overall – 5.0%

When the psych sheets were released for the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, fans began clamoring with anticipation as a star-studded field was slated to compete in the event, including Caeleb Dressel and Leon Marchand racing for the first time in 2025, Gretchen Walsh competing in long course for the first time since concluding her record-breaking college career, and Summer McIntosh back in the water after a very impressive performance at the Westmont Pro Swim in early March.

Polling SwimSwam readers on who they were most excited to see in Fort Lauderdale, adding in the stacked overall field of American men and women, Marchand led the way with 35% of votes.

Coming off his stunning performance at the Paris Olympics, Marchand took an extended break out of the water, then began training in France while competing in the World Cup circuit last fall, breaking the world record in the 200 IM at the final stop in Singapore.

He then opted to withdraw from the Short Course World Championships, and in the first few months of 2025, was training in Australia. Now, he’s back with Bob Bowman at the University of Texas following the conclusion of the NCAA season, and fans are clearly chomping at the bit to see him racing as he kicks off his lead-up to the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.

It’s also intriguing to see him racing freestyle, something he’s reportedly been focusing on as of late, placing 3rd in the men’s 400 free on Thursday in a personal best time of 3:48.97.

Following Marchand in the poll was Dressel, who hadn’t raced since the Paris Olympics, and it wasn’t entirely clear if he planned on vying for a spot on the U.S. World Championship team in 2025 until his entry here.

Dressel didn’t swim the 100 free on Thursday, but got into action on Friday morning in the 50 fly.

McIntosh (15.7%) and Walsh (13.6%) ranked 3rd and 4th in votes, while the U.S. women’s (11.6%) and men’s field (5.0%) trailed.

Through two nights, the biggest story of the meet was Katie Ledecky, who recorded the 2nd-fastest swim ever in the 1500 free (15:24.51) on Wednesday and then threw down the 2nd-fastest swim of her career in the 400 free on Thursday (3:56.81), beating McIntosh head-to-head.

Walsh also impressed, breaking 53 seconds for the first time in the 100 free (52.91) and then following up by nearly breaking her American Record in the 50 fly on Friday morning in 25.15.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Which Doha world champion has the best chance of winning a medal in Singapore?

Which male 2024 world champion who didn't win an Olympic medal (in the event) has the best chance of being on the podium in Singapore? Vladyslav Bukhov (50 free)

Hwang Sunwoo (200 free)

Hunter Armstrong (100 back)

Hugo Gonzalez (200 back)

Dong Zhihao (200 breast)

Diogo Ribeiro (100 fly)

Finlay Knox (200 IM)

Lewis Clareburt (400 IM) View Results

