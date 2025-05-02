Kaii Winkler Logs 48.41 100 Free Prelim Swim For New German Age Record

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered day two of the 2025 German Swimming Championships and the first national age group record of the competition bit the dust in this morning’s prelims.

Kaii Winkler produced a huge new lifetime best of 48.41 while racing in the heats of the men’s 100m freestyle.

The 19-year-old captured the 2nd seed behind top performer Josha Salchow who pulled out an AM effort of 48.09 to land lane 4 for this evening’s final.

As for NC State’s Winkler, the teen opened in 23.40 and closed in 25.01 to register the new age record, becoming Germany’s 7th-swiftest performer in history.

Entering this competition, Winkler had never before been 48-low, with his previous PB resting at the 48.81 put up at the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. That represented the only time he’d been under the 49-second barrier in the event.

While the World Aquatics ‘A’ selection standard for this summer’s World Championships sits at 48.34, the German Swimming Federation set its own qualification time at a quicker 48.20. Salchow’s time dipped under that while Winkler will need to shave off another .21 to meet the mark in tonight’s main event.

Top 8 Heats Finishers in Men’s LCM 100 Free at German Championships

Josha Salchow – 48.09 *Worlds qualifying Kaii Winkler – 48.41 *German Age Record Luka Armbruster – 49.09 Lukas Märtens – 49.16 Martin Wrede – 49.23 Tobias van Aggelen – 49.65 Timo Sorgius – 49.68 Moritz Schaller – 49.69

As a refresher, after competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials last year, Winkler changed his sporting citizenship to represent Germany at the actual Games in Paris.