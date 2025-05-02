George Washington Promotes Kyrylo Shvets To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: GW Sports

WASHINGTON – Head coach Chico Rego and the GW swimming & diving program are excited to announce that Kyrylo Shvets has been promoted to Associate Head Coach of Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving, effective immediately. Shvets’ promotion comes after his second season at GW and after helping the Revolutionaries remain at the top of the A-10 in 2025.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role at GW,” said Shvets. “This program has a strong tradition of excellence, and I’m excited to continue building on that with our incredible student-athletes and staff. We have big goals ahead, and I’m fully committed to helping this team reach its highest potential – in the pool, in the classroom and as a program united.”

In Shvets’ two seasons at GW, he has already coached the Buff & Blue to four A-10 Championships, and has helped GW earn 27 individual victories at the A-10 Championships in that time. GW has overhauled its record books since Shvets’ arrival, setting 27 new swimming records in just the last two seasons.

“Kyrylo has been an essential part of the GW swimming and diving program,” said Rego. “Without Kyrylo, my first year at GW would have been difficult. This promotion is a result of the dedication and hard work he has put into our program!”

Shvets was part of the staff in 2024 that sent GW’s largest-ever contingent of three student-athletes to the NCAA Championships and helped produce GW’s third-ever CSCAA All-American (Djurdje Matic).

Originally from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Shvets graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word with both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Sports Management. During that time, Shvets swam for Incarnate Word and became a multi-time CCSA conference champion.

After college, Shvets became a volunteer assistant coach for Incarnate Word from 2018-2022, where he was eventually promoted to full-time assistant in January 2023. Shvets also coached club swimming for Streamline Aquatics from 2018-2023.