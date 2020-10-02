SwimSwam Podcast: Olympic Champ Josh Davis on Peaking in Your Late 20’s

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 5-time Olympic medalist Josh Davis, who is a swimming veteran and familiar face on any pool deck across the country. Davis talks us through his illustrious career on Team USA, including how even though he won his 3 gold medals at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, he really cherishes his 2 silvers from 2000 in Sydney, where at 28 years of age, he peaked physically in the pool and had the best swims of his career.

