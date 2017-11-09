SwimOutlet.com Introduces Aquamojis For Your Iphone

Courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner

Looking for the best way to express your swimmer problems, swimming life and endless time in and around the pool to your friends? Then download the new series of Aquamojis for iOS from SwimOutlet.com with over 50 stickers and swim-related emojis to instantly communicate your swimmer feelings to your friends, teammates and family.

Dreading early morning practice? SwimOutlet.com’s Aquamojis have you covered.

Felt like bawling after a tough set this morning (again)? There’s a sticker for that!

Craving pizza, or burgers, after a big meet? You can perfectly convey your ravenous appetite with one single push on your iPhone.

Want to highlight your raccoon eyes summer tan? No need to write it out.

SwimOutlet.com’s new Aquamoji messaging stickers are created exclusively by and for swimmers. We feel your pain, recognize your sacrifices and celebrate your accomplishments in the pool.

So download the new Aquamojis from SwimOutlet.com with new ones added weekly to share and communicate with your swimmer (or non-swimmer) friends. And to get you started,

• Aquamojis available for download here on iTunes.

• Learn more about Aquamojis at SwimOutlet.com

• Enter to win $200 gift card in the Aquamoji contest!