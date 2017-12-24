Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Rivalry to Look Forward To?

We’re back with SwamSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Christmas training feels to a celebration of swimmer smarts, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

We knew this one was coming.

#9

10/10 use of this Twitter trope.

#8

There may be nothing more powerful than the combination of a mom’s challenge and a hero swim.

#7

We’ve seen a ton of smart teams on showing off on Twitter this week, so we’ll sum it up as swimnerd did: Swimmers are smart.

#6

Chances are, if you’re beating the Iron Lady, you’re having a good day (even when you’re SwimSwam’s Open Water Swimmer of the Year)

#5

GCU Head Coach Steve Schaffer is not taking his team’s first ever DI NCAA Championship appearance lightly.

#4

Pretty crazy that Lily King manages to pulls so much water despite that hand…

#3

Swimmers around the world: “Same.”

#2

Whether she’s in the pool or on the court, Simone Manuel will come up big when the pressure is on.

#1

While Michael and Cesar weren’t exactly rivals, we’re already excited for whatever version of a Phelps-Cielo showdown manifests in 2032.

