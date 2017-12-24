Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Rivalry to Look Forward To?

We’re back with SwamSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Christmas training feels to a celebration of swimmer smarts, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
When you find out you made the nice list!! pic.twitter.com/PLuY8dwK9V
— SCAHS Swim and Dive (@SCHSSwimDive) December 24, 2017
We knew this one was coming.
#9
.@swimswamnews .@SwimmingWorld .@OCSRaleigh .@NCState If you started the Men’s 800FR Relay at 11:53:53.07 PM, you’d see @packswimdive demolish an @NCAA & US Open Record instead of the #NewYears ball drop. #ChooseTheRedPill #jointhepack. pic.twitter.com/YKIO2lOf4W
— DiveCoach 🐺🔴⚪️ (@YahyaRadman) December 24, 2017
10/10 use of this Twitter trope.
#8
I just raced my 14 y/o daughter on a 50 free from the block
I told her if she beat me the whole team could play games & do relays
She beat her best time by half a second 🏊♀️🏊♀️😀
— Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) December 20, 2017
There may be nothing more powerful than the combination of a mom’s challenge and a hero swim.
#7
Lot of tweets from teams and coaches highlighting another impressive semester of high GPA's, perfect 4.0's, and A+'s. #swimmersaresmart pic.twitter.com/PF9je25XDf
— swimnerd (@SwimNerds) December 21, 2017
We’ve seen a ton of smart teams on showing off on Twitter this week, so we’ll sum it up as swimnerd did: Swimmers are smart.
#6
Surprised myself at the 400IM today with a PB and a 3rd place! And finally faster than @hosszukatinka 🏊🏻♂️🔥 Also won the 200free 😏 #goodfirstday #nkkortebaan pic.twitter.com/Cr9Wwdtx9e
— Ferry Weertman (@VeryFerryFast) December 21, 2017
Chances are, if you’re beating the Iron Lady, you’re having a good day (even when you’re SwimSwam’s Open Water Swimmer of the Year)
#5
A month ago we did well enough to make @gcucoach not shave until NCAAs. This is the result after a month. #FearTheBeard #Take1ForTheTeam #DebIsHappy #LopesRising #NCAA2018 pic.twitter.com/nnjIaGj6Jy
— GCU Swimming & Diving (@GCU_Swimming) December 21, 2017
GCU Head Coach Steve Schaffer is not taking his team’s first ever DI NCAA Championship appearance lightly.
#4
When you’re finished with training trip #babyhigh5 pic.twitter.com/HKp9sUusVh
— Thomas Vanderbrook (@TJVanderbrook) December 23, 2017
Pretty crazy that Lily King manages to pulls so much water despite that hand…
#3
Christmas training in a nutshell #merryxmas @swimswamnews @Swimmingisme pic.twitter.com/fSotgcTtnt
— Sydney Schuler (@SchulerSydney) December 23, 2017
Swimmers around the world: “Same.”
#2
Sugar Land's @simone_manuel, who won 2 gold medals and 2 silver at the 2016 Olympics, nails the "First Shot" before the Rockets took on the Lakers pic.twitter.com/QhVwd1SyC6
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 21, 2017
Whether she’s in the pool or on the court, Simone Manuel will come up big when the pressure is on.
#1
Hey @MichaelPhelps , my son Thomas has a message to your son Boomer. Check it out. #LittleSwimmers #TrainingFor2032 https://t.co/00SvIRONY0
— Cesar Cielo (@CesarCielo) December 21, 2017
While Michael and Cesar weren’t exactly rivals, we’re already excited for whatever version of a Phelps-Cielo showdown manifests in 2032.
