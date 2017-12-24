Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Rivalry to Look Forward To?

We’re back with SwamSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Christmas training feels to a celebration of swimmer smarts, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

When you find out you made the nice list!! pic.twitter.com/PLuY8dwK9V — SCAHS Swim and Dive (@SCHSSwimDive) December 24, 2017

We knew this one was coming.

#9

10/10 use of this Twitter trope.

#8

I just raced my 14 y/o daughter on a 50 free from the block I told her if she beat me the whole team could play games & do relays She beat her best time by half a second 🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️😀 — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) December 20, 2017

There may be nothing more powerful than the combination of a mom’s challenge and a hero swim.

#7

Lot of tweets from teams and coaches highlighting another impressive semester of high GPA's, perfect 4.0's, and A+'s. #swimmersaresmart pic.twitter.com/PF9je25XDf — swimnerd (@SwimNerds) December 21, 2017

We’ve seen a ton of smart teams on showing off on Twitter this week, so we’ll sum it up as swimnerd did: Swimmers are smart.

#6

Surprised myself at the 400IM today with a PB and a 3rd place! And finally faster than @hosszukatinka 🏊🏻‍♂️🔥 Also won the 200free 😏 #goodfirstday #nkkortebaan pic.twitter.com/Cr9Wwdtx9e — Ferry Weertman (@VeryFerryFast) December 21, 2017

Chances are, if you’re beating the Iron Lady, you’re having a good day (even when you’re SwimSwam’s Open Water Swimmer of the Year)

#5

GCU Head Coach Steve Schaffer is not taking his team’s first ever DI NCAA Championship appearance lightly.

#4

Pretty crazy that Lily King manages to pulls so much water despite that hand…

#3

Swimmers around the world: “Same.”

#2

Sugar Land's @simone_manuel, who won 2 gold medals and 2 silver at the 2016 Olympics, nails the "First Shot" before the Rockets took on the Lakers pic.twitter.com/QhVwd1SyC6 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 21, 2017

Whether she’s in the pool or on the court, Simone Manuel will come up big when the pressure is on.

#1

Hey @MichaelPhelps , my son Thomas has a message to your son Boomer. Check it out. #LittleSwimmers #TrainingFor2032 https://t.co/00SvIRONY0 — Cesar Cielo (@CesarCielo) December 21, 2017

While Michael and Cesar weren’t exactly rivals, we’re already excited for whatever version of a Phelps-Cielo showdown manifests in 2032.