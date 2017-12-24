2017 Swammy Awards: Oceania Female Swimmer Of The Year Emily Seebohm

OCEANIA FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: EMILY SEEBOHM

Just when it looked as though the nation of Australia could possibly end its aquatic campaign in Budapest without a single gold medal to its credit, reigning world champion Emily Seebohm came to the rescue.

After collecting a bronze in the 100 backstroke and clocking a new Commonwealth Record in the 50m back for 4th place at the 2017 World Championships Seebohm saved her best for last and crushed a monster time of 2:05.68 to win the 200m backstroke. Her time registered a new Oceanic and Australian national record.

Later this year, Seebohm secured her 25th national title of her career after taking gold in the 100m backstroke at the Australian Short Course National Championships.

While competing on day 2 of the 2017 Australian Short Course Championships, green and gold stalwart Emily Seebohm collected the 24th and 25th national titles of her storied career. Her total enabled Seebohm surpassed Matt Welsh as the most successful Australian short course swimmer.

Wrapping up her racing year, do-it-all Seebohm earned a new Australian National Record in the 200m IM (SCM) event. Finishing in 2nd place behind Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu of Hungary (2:04.37) at the Singapore Cup of this year’s World Cup Series, Seebohm charged to the wall in a new personal best of 2:05.46 for silver.

The prolific Seebohm holds Australian national records across the 50/100/200 LCM backstroke events, as well as the long course 4x100m medley relay. In the short course arena, Seebohm’s 200 IM record adds to her 50/100/200 backstroke events and 4×50 medley relay record.

Honorable Mention

Emma McKeon – McKeon made history by becoming the first woman to win 6 medals at a World Championships. Although the 23-year-old was unable to claim gold, she collected her four silver medals in the 200 freestyle, where she tied American Katie Ledecky for the second place; the 100 butterfly, and as part of Australia’s 4×100 freestyle relay and 4×100 mixed medley relay. She added two bronzes to her medal count as part of Australia’s 4×200 freestyle relay and 4×100 medley relay. McKeon also competed in the individual 100 freestyle, where she placed eighth.