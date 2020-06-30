Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Craving the Blue Rubber Matting

Torrey Hart
by Torrey Hart 0

June 30th, 2020 News

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Rumor is that Adam Peaty‘s lion tattoo has an Adam Peaty lion tattoo

Master the art of observing. #arenawaterinstinct

10.

This is ASMR.

9.

All outdoor coaches know this struggle.

8.

Agreed.

7.

Relatable.

6.

Powerful stuff.

5.

Simply the best use of this meme format TopTenTweets has ever encountered.

4.

This tweet did not get enough love.

3.

We’ve really made it, now.

2.

This seems like an element of excitement swimming should really consider introducing.

1.

If you know you know.

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

