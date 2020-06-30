Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Craving the Blue Rubber Matting

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Rumor is that Adam Peaty‘s lion tattoo has an Adam Peaty lion tattoo

10.

This is ASMR.

9.

Always wear sunscreen kids. pic.twitter.com/sVjBOpQ6Wl — Millard Aquatic Club (@MillardAquaClub) June 29, 2020

All outdoor coaches know this struggle.

8.

Gotta get the pre-cheer snack in https://t.co/UdfrfZlOus — Townley Haas (@TownleyH) June 20, 2020

Agreed.

7.

So my sister and I shared a room over vacation, and last night I fell asleep before she did. Come to find out, apparently, I’ve started to sleep coach. It seems that the swim practice dreams will never go away 😂 pic.twitter.com/RZWvfhJToc — Mary Northcutt (@MaryNorthcutt_) June 29, 2020

Relatable.

6.

If you want You need to

to wear this. start wearing this. pic.twitter.com/eWblRjSxGh — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) June 28, 2020

Powerful stuff.

5.

Simply the best use of this meme format TopTenTweets has ever encountered.

4.

Google confirmed to be Team Texas, not Team Cal — Jared Anderson (@JaredAndersonMN) June 10, 2020

This tweet did not get enough love.

3.

Ray Allen just put a @swimswamnews post on his IG story pic.twitter.com/gq8j1F0K6H — Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) June 25, 2020

We’ve really made it, now.

2.

Watching some Olympics .Just me or is this guy definitely cheating? pic.twitter.com/lu9AjwpZFz — Harrison (@harriweinreb) June 26, 2020

This seems like an element of excitement swimming should really consider introducing.

1.

Olympic Trials would be happening right now and all I can think about is the smell of that strange blue rubber matting on the pool deck. If you have been to a “big” meet you KNOW exactly what I’m talking about and if you are absolutely craving it rn don’t worry you aren’t alone pic.twitter.com/TL9XrwxwI9 — grantshoults (@grantshoults) June 23, 2020

If you know you know.

