Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Craving the Blue Rubber Matting

Rumor is that Adam Peaty‘s lion tattoo has an Adam Peaty lion tattoo
10.
Aaand…. we’re back. 🤘🎉🏊🏽♂️🏊🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/oplkXvxlGl
— Steve Schaffer (@gcucoach) June 17, 2020
This is ASMR.
9.
Always wear sunscreen kids. pic.twitter.com/sVjBOpQ6Wl
— Millard Aquatic Club (@MillardAquaClub) June 29, 2020
All outdoor coaches know this struggle.
8.
Gotta get the pre-cheer snack in https://t.co/UdfrfZlOus
— Townley Haas (@TownleyH) June 20, 2020
Agreed.
7.
So my sister and I shared a room over vacation, and last night I fell asleep before she did. Come to find out, apparently, I’ve started to sleep coach. It seems that the swim practice dreams will never go away 😂 pic.twitter.com/RZWvfhJToc
— Mary Northcutt (@MaryNorthcutt_) June 29, 2020
Relatable.
6.
If you want You need to
to wear this. start wearing this. pic.twitter.com/eWblRjSxGh
— Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) June 28, 2020
Powerful stuff.
5.
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/2p3TpzcNnd
— Michael Klueh (@mklueh) May 20, 2020
Simply the best use of this meme format TopTenTweets has ever encountered.
4.
Google confirmed to be Team Texas, not Team Cal
— Jared Anderson (@JaredAndersonMN) June 10, 2020
This tweet did not get enough love.
3.
Ray Allen just put a @swimswamnews post on his IG story pic.twitter.com/gq8j1F0K6H
— Karl Ortegon (@kfortegon) June 25, 2020
We’ve really made it, now.
2.
Watching some Olympics .Just me or is this guy definitely cheating? pic.twitter.com/lu9AjwpZFz
— Harrison (@harriweinreb) June 26, 2020
This seems like an element of excitement swimming should really consider introducing.
1.
Olympic Trials would be happening right now and all I can think about is the smell of that strange blue rubber matting on the pool deck. If you have been to a “big” meet you KNOW exactly what I’m talking about and if you are absolutely craving it rn don’t worry you aren’t alone pic.twitter.com/TL9XrwxwI9
— grantshoults (@grantshoults) June 23, 2020
If you know you know.
