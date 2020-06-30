Ellesmere Breaststroker Maia Hall Sends Verbal to Nebraska for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maia Hall of Ellesmere College in England has verbally committed to Nebraska’s class of 2025.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. I would like to thank Coach Pablo and Coach Patrick for their guidance and the team for making me feel so welcome. I’m also grateful to Coach Bircher and the Titans for helping me to get where I am today. I am looking forward to the next chapter and being a member of the Husker Family! GBR

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 breast – 32.60 / 29.01

100 breast – 1:11.84 / 1:02.40

200 breast – 2:33.74 / 2:14.83

At the 2019 Scottish SC Nationals in December, Hall finished in fourth place at all three breaststroke distances.

Hall is the latest in a string of Ellesmere College commitments to swim in the NCAA; recently, we’ve seen commitments from Lauren Wetherell to Tennessee, Pia Murray and Phoebe Griffiths to Florida State, and Joel Thompson to LSU.

Nebraska has a major breaststroke gap to fill; Tori Beeler (1:00.6/2:12.1) and Gwendolyn Worlton (1:01.7/2:12.6) just graduated from the Husker program after the 2019-20 season. They also just lost their third-best breaststroker, Savannah Savitt (1:03.8/2:17.7).

Gabby Baratta is a rising senior for the Huskers, returning with bests of 1:04.1/2:16.5. Hall will join the program in 2021 with the chance to immediately take over as their lead breaststroker.

Hall joins JoJo Randby, Madi Lloyd, Beatriz Padron and Ilaria Murzilli in Nebraska’s class of 2025.

