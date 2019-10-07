Nebraska Enters 2021 Recruiting with Verbal from Costa Rica’s Beatriz Padrón

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Beatriz Padrón from Belen in Costa Rica’s Heredia province has made a verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska for the 2021-22 season and beyond. A high school junior, she will head to Lincoln in the fall of 2021.

“I’m happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I was amazed by the support the university gives student athletes, by how nice the team was when they received me during my visit, and by how attentive coach Pablo and coach Patrick were with me. I’d like to thank my family, my coaches Pablo Camacho and Byron Calvo, my club, my school, my friends, and everybody who supported me towards reaching this goal! Very excited for what’s coming!! #GoBigRed🔴⚪ #GoHuskers🌽”

Padrón swims for Asociación Belemita de Natación and represents Costa Rica internationally. She has participated in the last two editions of FINA Junior World Championships and she competed at FINA Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou last December. At 2019 World Juniors in Budapest, she raced in the 100 free (58.27), 200 free (2:06.55), 100 back (1:06.62), 50 fly (27.60), and 100 fly (1:02.13) and made semi-finals in the 50 fly. All times but the fly were PBs. Her best LCM 50/100 fly times come from the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in September 2018. There, she swam in prelims of the 100 free (58.66), 50 fly (27.56), and 100 fly (1:02.07) and in the final of the 100 fly (1:01.99).

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 58.27 (51.05)

200 free – 2:06.55 (1:51.12)

100 back – 1:06.62 (58.93)

50 fly – 27.56 (24.19)

100 fly – 1:01.99 (54.58)

Although she still has two years to develop before starting in Lincoln, Padrón has times in the 100 free and 100 fly that would already have figured among the Cornhuskers’ top-5 last season. It took 50.57/1:48.56 in the 100/200 free, 54.31 in the 100 back, and 54.50 in the 100 fly to score at 2019 B1G Women’s Championships.

