SwimSwam Podcast: Reece Whitley explains The Only Real Way Change Will Come

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Reece Whitley to talk about his experience as a black man in the swimming community. Recently, Reece shared a personal story from his youth on “Uninterrupted”, a platform launched by LeBron James for athletes. This is one of many instances in which Reece has started sharing his experiences in an effort to educate the community as to what black athletes and people go through on a daily basis.

Reece also details his meeting phonecall with Tim Hinchey, the president of USA Swimming, and the open discussion they were able to have on the Black Lives Matter movement, and how USA Swimming can move forward with initiatives that get the numbers of black participants higher than it’s current 1.5%. Reece was one of several current and former national team members who aided in the 2nd draft of USA Swimming’s statement on the Black Lives Matter movement sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

