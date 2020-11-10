Swimming Performance & Air Quality: 5 Ways Your Facility Can Help

“I would say our Natatorium is now one of the top five aquatics facilities in the nation in terms of air quality and water quality, thanks to Clear Comfort, ” Hodgert said. “You definitely notice walking on the pool deck that there is absolutely no chlorine smell.”

2. Respiratory Issues

While short-term impacts during and after training are important to avoid, choosing to swim at aquatics facilities that take preventive measures can save you from a lifetime of long-term health problems. Swimmers, coaches and those who are often in and around the challenged pool water are at higher risk for developing bronchitis, asthma, allergies and Lifeguard Lung.

Lifeguard Lung is a long-term respiratory disease that causes chronic coughing, chest tightness, headaches and shortness of breath. Advanced Oxidation (AOP) pool water treatment can help prevent Lifeguard Lung by reducing DBPs and destroying pathogens and bacteria in the water, even those that are chlorine-resistant, like Cryptosporidium.

3. Skin Irritation

That “pool smell” may be the badge of honor to a committed athlete. Besides your own social concerns around odor emanating from you, DBPs cause dry, irritated skin and dermatitis. Skin irritation is frustrating for athletes who spend a lot of time in the pool and need to properly rest and recover after training.

“Some of the most common memories I have include taking many showers to wash of the excess chlorine, applying face and body lotion constantly, and the inevitable itchy skin despite the lotion,” said Austin Ringquist, a multiple-time USA Swimming Nationals qualifier and Assistant Aquatic Director at the University of Arizona.

However, the University of Arizona’s athletes no longer struggle with dermatitis or other chemical-related irritations. Ringquist explains, “I have a lot of years ahead of me in aquatics. My future does not involve breathing in large amounts of chloramines, endless showers and dry skin, due to the Clear Comfort system.”

4. Sensory Discomfort

You don’t have to be a competitive swimmer to know the discomfort of red eyes from pools. As you can probably guess, eye irritation is another symptom of DBPs in the water. To proactively care for swimmers’ well-being and prevent DBPs, here are steps aquatics facilities can take: