Swimming Performance & Air Quality: 5 Ways Your Facility Can Help

As a competitive swimmer, you spend a lot of time in the water and you need to find the facilities that safely and effectively protect your health and your training.
More than ever before, we are aware of how our environment impacts our health. The bar has been set higher, and choosing to swim at facilities with better air quality will offer you a competitive advantage.
Here are the top 5 ways to know if your facility’s air quality is impacting your swimming performance.
1. “Chlorine” Cough
Just like most competitive swimmers, you are probably all too familiar with the chronic cough that follows practices and meets. This chronic “chlorine cough” happens when your lungs are irritated from poor air quality and can hinder your ability to practice and compete. Contrary to the name, “chlorine cough” and “pool” odor aren’t the result of chlorine, but rather chloramines (combined chlorine). Chloramines are a disinfection by-product (DBP) that forms when chlorine reacts with contaminants, like lotions, sweat and urine in the pool water.
When it comes to improving air quality, many aquatic facilities fail to hit the mark. However, the solution isn’t as daunting as you might think. In order to keep the air and water quality healthy and DBPs under control, Aquatics Director, Donna Hodgert, and other top university aquatics operators have added secondary or supplemental sanitation methods beyond the traditional pool chemicals.
“I would say our Natatorium is now one of the top five aquatics facilities in the nation in terms of air quality and water quality, thanks to Clear Comfort, ” Hodgert said. “You definitely notice walking on the pool deck that there is absolutely no chlorine smell.”
2. Respiratory Issues
While short-term impacts during and after training are important to avoid, choosing to swim at aquatics facilities that take preventive measures can save you from a lifetime of long-term health problems. Swimmers, coaches and those who are often in and around the challenged pool water are at higher risk for developing bronchitis, asthma, allergies and Lifeguard Lung.
Lifeguard Lung is a long-term respiratory disease that causes chronic coughing, chest tightness, headaches and shortness of breath. Advanced Oxidation (AOP) pool water treatment can help prevent Lifeguard Lung by reducing DBPs and destroying pathogens and bacteria in the water, even those that are chlorine-resistant, like Cryptosporidium.
3. Skin Irritation
That “pool smell” may be the badge of honor to a committed athlete. Besides your own social concerns around odor emanating from you, DBPs cause dry, irritated skin and dermatitis. Skin irritation is frustrating for athletes who spend a lot of time in the pool and need to properly rest and recover after training.
“Some of the most common memories I have include taking many showers to wash of the excess chlorine, applying face and body lotion constantly, and the inevitable itchy skin despite the lotion,” said Austin Ringquist, a multiple-time USA Swimming Nationals qualifier and Assistant Aquatic Director at the University of Arizona.
However, the University of Arizona’s athletes no longer struggle with dermatitis or other chemical-related irritations. Ringquist explains, “I have a lot of years ahead of me in aquatics. My future does not involve breathing in large amounts of chloramines, endless showers and dry skin, due to the Clear Comfort system.”
4. Sensory Discomfort
You don’t have to be a competitive swimmer to know the discomfort of red eyes from pools. As you can probably guess, eye irritation is another symptom of DBPs in the water. To proactively care for swimmers’ well-being and prevent DBPs, here are steps aquatics facilities can take:
- Be preventative, and not reactive by regularly shocking the pool and maintaining proper chlorine levels
- Prevent over chlorination by adding secondary or supplemental sanitation, such as AOP
- Ask all swimmers to shower before getting in the pool to reduce contaminants in the water
- Open doors and windows to improve air circulation in your facility
- Make sure the pool filter is working properly, cleaned regularly and replaced as needed
5. Desire to Train & Compete
If you’re like most people, you don’t want to be wafted by an intense chemical stench. We all use our senses to determine how safe our environment is, and we shouldn’t smell a pool before we see it. What swimmers, coaches and spectators used to tolerate, they won’t anymore. When your facility’s air quality is fresh, not only will your aquatic operator’s life be easier but you can be confident that you’re training in the healthiest environment possible.
“It’s just a good experience for the athletes and for the spectators,” Hodgert said. “The swimmers are happier to be in the water. Our chlorine consumption is also much less with the new Clear Comfort system.”
You have worked hard to get to where you are as a competitive swimmer and deserve a return to water that’s safer, healthier and better for your performance. Right now, most aquatic facilities finally have an opportunity to improve the pain points they haven’t had time for – and air quality should be a top priority.
Hodgert, the University of Arizona’s staff and other leading aquatics professionals who have taken additional steps to protect the air their swimmers breathe are paving the way for facilities across the nation to move away from chemicals and into the future of pool water care.
Courtesy of Clear Comfort, a SwimSwam Partner