Helena Gasson Further Improves 200 Fly NZL National Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

Competing for the LA Current in the final match of the International Swimming League’s (ISL) regular-season, Helena Gasson lowered her own New Zealand national record in the women’s 200m fly.

Hitting a time of 2:07.27, the 25-year-old Olympian grabbed second place behind clear winner Hali Flickinger of the Cali Condors, who touched in 2:04.36. However, Gasson’s time tonight not only shot 7 points in LAC’s direction, but her performance also sliced .17 off of her previous PB and kiwi standard of 2:07.44 she put on the books in match #5.

In fact, Gasson has steadily been improving her 200m fly time over the course of the ISL season, starting out at 2:08.84 in match #1, to 2:07.83 in match #3 to 2:07.44 in match #5 to now 2:07.27 here.

Splits for her previous versus new record include:

Old Record of 2:07.44 – 1:01.66/1:05.78

New Record of 2:07.27 – 1:01.34/1:05.99

Gasson’s LA Current has indeed made the final 8 squads for the post-season, so we’ll see the New Zealand swimmer back in action again shortly.