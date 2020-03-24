Swimming From Home Talk Show: Maggie Steffens on Polo Training, Home Workouts

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

2-time Olympic champion Maggie Steffens sat down with us to speak about a variety of topics. She filled me in on what a normal water polo training day looks like at the elite level (note, from the sound of it, it could be more hours than a swimmer!). During this pandemic, she’s been able to stay busy by filming a lot of her at-home workouts, and sharing them to her social media as well as her water polo platform, 68 sports.