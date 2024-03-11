Swimming Biopic “Nyad” Goes 0-For-2 at 2024 Academy Awards

Nyad, one of 15 films to receive multiple nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, came home empty-handed at the star-studded affair in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The biopic about Diana Nyad‘s infamous swim from Cuba to Florida received nominations in the Best Actress category, where Anette Bening was nominated for playing Diana Nyad; and Best Supporting Actress for Jodie Foster, who played Nyad’s business partner Bonnie Stoll.

In the Best Actress category, Emma Stone won for portraying Bella Baxter, a character who was resurrected via a brain transplant in Victorian London.

That was Bening’s 5th Oscar nomination.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Da’Vine Joy Randolph won for her role as Mary Lamb in the movie The Holdovers. Mary Lamb is a cafeteria worker at Barton Academy whose son was killed in the Vietnam War.

That was Foster’s fifth nomination as well; she won twice for Best Actress in 1989 (The Accused) and 1992 (The Silence of the Lambs).

Nyad is a controversial figure in the open water swimming community, both over the validity of the details of her famous swim from Cuba to Florida and for her self-aggrandizing nature.