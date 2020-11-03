SwimmersBest Drill of the Month: “Dorito Drive”

SwimSwam thanks SwimmersBest for sponsoring “Drill of the Month.” This is a SwimSwam recurring feature that brings drills and idea submissions from various creative and innovative coaches all over the world.

October’s SwimmersBest Drill of the Month comes to us from Cory Chitwood, an associate head coach at Indiana University, in Bloomington, IN. Before making his way to the IU coaching staff, Chitwood previously coached for Arizona, Virginia, and LSU. He’s also served on World Championships coaching staffs.

The purpose of this drill, nicknamed the “dorito drive” because they call the yellow triangle-shaped board a “dorito”, is to teach swimmers how to find balance and use their core in connection with the stroke. It’s primary function is teach timing and length, while making sure there aren’t any dead spots in the kick. As the video shows, for this drill you will need a “dorito”, a snorkel, and fins. One leg will be fixed at 90 degrees, and the goal is for the swimmer to maintain a balanced, rhythmic dolphin kick.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH THE VIDEO TO WORK ON YOUR STARTS:

