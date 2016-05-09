18-Year Old Swimmer Andrew Picard Banned for Life by USA Swimming

Andrew Picard, a former USA Swimmer, has been added to the list of Individuals Suspended or Ineligible – Permanently, the organization announced on Monday.

Picard, who registered with USA Swimming with both the names Andrew Laurence and Andrew Boeckman (as recently as December on the latter name) and whose prior legal name was Andrew Laurence Boeckman, last swam at a meet in December of 2015.

Picard made global headlines earlier this year when he received only a suspended prison sentence despite being caught by an undercover police officer sharing pictures of young children in an online chat room. Picard, 17 at the time but now 18, was found with 1,185 indecent images and videos on his computer and external hard drives. The material was described as “disturbing” and by the case’s judge as “so appalling, frankly I can’t bring myself to talk about it.” According to police, the videos included abuse of babies and toddlers.

Picard pled guilty to one count of possessing indecent pictures of children, one count of making indecent pictures of children, and 8 counts of distributing indecent photos of recordings of a child. He was sentenced to 10-months in prison, suspended for 18 months. What that means is that if Picard doesn’t break the law and fulfills the conditions of his probation over the next 18 months, the sentence will be dismissed.

The reason why his story became so public is that he received a relatively lenient sentence despite a relatively serious crime, and observers made accusations that his status at Eton College in the UK, where the pictures were sent from and where he lived as a boarding school. The school, for students aged 13 to 18, is one of the most prestigious prep schools in the country, including having educated 19 prime ministers since its founding in 1440.

Picard’s father Philip Boeckman is a well-known attorney who has practiced both in the United States and the United Kingdom, bringing about accusations that Picard’s sentence was lenient as a result of his family history and connections.

Picard only has a few records of racing in the United States, but has a much broader history of racing for the Chelsea & Westminster Swim Club, though his last recorded swim in the UK was in August – prior to his last recorded swim in the United States. His best times include a 57.45 in the 100 long course meter freestyle and a 2:06.5 in the 200 long course meter butterfly.

His ban, enacted effective April 28th, cites the following two sections of the Code of Conduct: