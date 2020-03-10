Swim Ireland Enacts New 13 & U Tech Suit Ban Effective September

In 2018, USA Swimming, announced a ban on tech suits for swimmers 12 and under to become effective January of 2020. The U.S. ban included all suits with bonded or taped seams as well as any suit with “woven fabric extending to the knee or mid-thigh.”

Since then, several other nations have also followed ‘suit’, with Swim Ireland now revealing a similar restriction.

Swim Ireland’s tech suit ban also takes effect on September 1st, which means after the nation’s Olympic trials and other summer championship meets.

Once in effect, however, any athlete aged 13 years and younger, as prescribed by each meet’s entry conditions, are not able to wear any tech suit appearing on FINA’s ‘approved swimwear’ list. The athlete will be disqualified if officials observe a suit embossed with the fINA logo in this age bracket at a meet.

Per Swim Ireland’s announcement, this new policy has been developed after consultation with clubs and coaches and centres around several key rationales, as outlined below:

1. Effective stroke technique and high skill levels are a much more important component for swimming fast over and above that of the suit worn and athletes should be encouraged to improve their body position, streamlining, underwater kick speed and technique at a young age in order to continue their progression in later years

2. The focus for young age group athletes should be less on results and more on developing a love for the sport

3. Children should feel and understand that it is their training, commitment and application to the sport that makes a difference when they compete, not the competition suit that they wear

4. Tech suits are very expensive. We want our sport to be inclusive and not exclusive

You can read Swim Ireland’s specific policy HERE.