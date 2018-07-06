Swim Coach Nathan Weddle Pleads Guilty to Abusing Child in NC

Banned USA Swimming coach Nathan Weddle entered a guilty plea on Friday morning to 1 charge of engaging in a sexual act with a child aged 15-or-younger and 12-or-older, and 2 charges of taking indecent liberties with children under the age of 16. The plea reduced the original charges of 3 counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child and 7 counts of indecent liberties.

The conviction is for one Class B1 felony and two Class F felonies and he will serve a minimum of 236 months and a maximum of 344 months in prison.

Weddle was a 43-year-old coach with the Capital Area Swim Team in Raleigh, N.C. He was arrested in late December on charges that he had had sex with a 15-year-old girl. Weddle was the head coach of the Capital Area Swim Team and the girl was one of his swimmers. A police report says the abuse happened between August 2017 and December 2017.

He was banned by the U.S. Center for Safe Sport on January 24th, 2018, which bars him from membership in all USOC-umbrella organizations, including USA Swimming.

His former assistant coach, Shannon Foster, was also arrested on related charges, with police alleging at the time that she was romantically involved with Weddle, knew about the abuse, and sent the victim a text message demanding that she stay away from Weddle. Foster was banned by the U.S. Center for Safe Sport in April.