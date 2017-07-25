Sun Yang Swims 1:44.39 for Asian Record, WC Gold 2Free (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Report via James Sutherland. Video via Olympic Channel.
Despite being the lone man in the field who swam the 800 prelims this morning, China’s Sun Yang pulled away in the men’s 200 free final to win gold in a new Asian and Chinese national record of 1:44.39. Sun lowers his previous record of 1:44.47, set at the 2013 Chinese National Games.
Sun is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the event, but this is his first 200 free World title. After posting the fastest split (1:43.16) in the 4×200 free relay at the 2013 World Championships, a time nearly a full second ahead of the individual gold medal winning time, Sun added the event to his international schedule. He won silver behind Great Britain’s James Guy at the 2015 World Championships.
The 25-year-old now owns nine World Championship titles across four different events. He won the 400 free earlier in the competition on day 1, clearing the field by over two seconds.
Tonight in the final he was out much faster than the semis, but still sat in just 6th place. After moving into the lead with a 26.35 third leg, Sun was solid coming home in 26.94 to win decisively. Up and coming American Townley Haas won his first individual World Championship medal with the silver in 1:45.04, and Russian Aleksandr Krasnykh was the only one other than Sun to close sub-27 (26.97) to take bronze in 1:45.23.
After leading at the 100m mark, defending champion Guy ended up 5th in 1:45.36, just behind fellow Brit Duncan Scott (1:45.27).
Sun leapfrogs Ryan Lochte as the 6th fastest performer in the history of the event.
TOP 10 ALL-TIME PERFORMERS – MEN’S 200 FREE
|1
|PAUL BIEDERMANN
|1:42.00
|2
|Michael Phelps
|1:42.96
|3
|Yannick Agnel
|1:43.14
|4
|Danila Izotov
|1:43.90
|5
|Ian Thorpe
|1:44.06
|6
|Sun Yang
|1:44.39
|7
|Ryan Lochte
|1:44.44
|8
|Park Tae Hwan
|1:44.80
|9
|Pieter Van Den Hoogenband
|1:44.89
|10
|Dave Walters
|1:44.95
Moving forward, Sun qualified into the 800 free final set for tomorrow night, where he’s the three-time defending champion. He’ll also swim the 1500 individually later in the meet.
Will anyone touch PAUL BIEDERMANN and the absolutely blazing fast 1:42.00? The idea that the current WC Gold medalist was 2 seconds behind is astonishing, especially considering the records from 2009 are nearing a decade old.
I remember his 400 world record, where he was way behind Thorpe’s time at the 350 but had a blazing last 50. The suits really distorted performances with swimmers having a lot more in the tank or a lot less lactic acid so that they could kick very hard at the end.
Great time by *, however I find it difficult to be enthusiastic about the performances of athletes with a doping violation. I can only begin to imagine the sour taste the efforts of doped athletes leave in the mouths of their fellow competitors.
It’s time for life suspensions for doping violations to protect the credibility of sports. I was in Rio last year and witnessed the jeers dished out to doped athletes. Tragic, yet avoidable.
Lol fam chillout.
Where could ups Agnel be today if he regained his form and desire? The 200 free is one event which hasn’t progressed in years, and it is not just the fault of the suits.
Agnel was so impressive in London. Not sure why he faded so early. He is the same age as Yang.