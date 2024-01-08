Steve Genter’s Full Olympic Medal Set From 1972 Munich Games Up For Bid

One of the more unheralded stories of the swimming competition at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Steve Genter won three medals competing for the United States shortly after suffering a collapsed lung.

Genter’s lung collapsed approximately one week before his first event of the Games, the men’s 200 freestyle, and on August 24, he underwent a minor surgical procedure to reinflate the lung with a tube, putting him on bed rest until the day before his first swim.

Genter went on to perform incredibly well in Munich despite the adversity, starting off by winning silver in the 200 free in a time of 1:53.73, taking second to American teammate Mark Spitz, who set a new world record in 1:52.78.

Two days later, Genter swam the third leg on the victorious U.S. men’s 800 free relay, as the quartet of John Kinsella, Fred Tyler, Genter and Spitz combined for a time of 7:35.78 to break the world record and top the West German team by nearly six seconds.

Genter finished off his Olympic campaign by winning bronze in the men’s 400 free, though he was upgraded to silver after U.S. teammate Rick DeMont was disqualified after he tested positive for an asthma medication that he had declared prior to the Games. In solidarity with DeMont, Genter refused the silver medal.

Genter, now 73, has put his full medal set up for bid in an offer from RR Auction, which has put 437 total items up for action through January 18.

Genter’s medal set’s most recent bid came in at $3,993 (USD), and it’s listed expected value is in the $50,000 range.

The most expensive piece included in the auction figures to be an Olympic winning medal from the 1896 Olympics in Athens—made of silver—which is estimated to be worth $100,000+ and the top bid is currently $14,641 (see here).

Other medals up for bid include gold medals from the Tokyo 1964 Games, the Los Angeles 1932 Games, the Berlin 1936 Games, and many others. (Interestingly, medals from the Winter Olympics are generally valued higher given that they are much harder to come by.)

You can find all of the items up for bid here.

Spitz, of course, went on to win a historic seven gold medals in Munich, winning the men’s 100 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, 400 free relay and 400 medley relay to go along with the 200 free and 800 free relay.

Genter, who also won a pair of Pan Am Games gold medals in 1971 on the U.S. men’s free relays and competed for UCLA in the NCAA, married Swiss Olympic swimmer Erika Ruegg in 1974 and moved to Switzerland in the late 70s.