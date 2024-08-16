Stanford And Virginia Lead 2024 Paris Olympics Swimming Medal Count By NCAA Ties

Many of the most dominant NCAA programs lead the medal table from the 2024 Paris Olympics with swimmers and NCAA ties. Stanford leads the way with seven gold medals total, all from the women’s side, while Virginia sits in 2nd with five golds, also all from the women’s side.
The data considers the last school the swimmer is expected to swim for in the NCAA based on current knowledge:
- Leon Marchand has gone pro so Arizona State will be his last NCAA school
- Transfers such as Hubert Kos and Matt King are considered under their new school
- Future commits are considered despite not arriving at the school (see: Claire Weinstein and Alex Shackell under Cal).
- Relays are considered each time an athlete from the school earned a medal (Kate Douglass, Emma Weber, and Gretchen Walsh count towards 3 golds for Virginia from the women’s 4×100 medley relay)
Women’s NCAA Medal Table
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Stanford
|7
|8
|1
|16
|Virginia
|5
|5
|1
|11
|Cal
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Indiana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|NC State
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Michigan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Florida
|0
|0
|1
|1
Men’s NCAA Medal Table
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Arizona State
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Florida
|3
|4
|0
|7
|Cal
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Texas
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Georgia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ohio State
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Indiana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Michigan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|NC State
|1
|0
|0
|1
|LSU
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Virginia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Texas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Missouri
|0
|0
|1
|1
Overall NCAA Medal Table
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Stanford
|7
|8
|1
|16
|Virginia
|5
|6
|1
|12
|Cal
|4
|5
|1
|10
|Arizona State
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Florida
|3
|4
|1
|8
|Indiana
|2
|2
|0
|4
|NC State
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Texas
|1
|4
|4
|9
|Georgia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Michigan
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ohio State
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|1
|2
|LSU
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Missouri
|0
|0
|1
|1
Individual Medal Breakdown By School
Stanford
- Katie Ledecky, Gold, USA, Women’s 800 Free
- Katie Ledecky, Gold, USA, Women’s 1500 Free
- Katie Ledecky, Bronze, USA, Women’s 400 Free
- Katie Ledecky, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Regan Smith, Silver, USA, Women’s 100 Back
- Regan Smith, Silver, USA, Women’s 200 Back
- Regan Smith, Silver, USA, Women’s 200 Fly
- Regan Smith, Gold, USA, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Regan Smith, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
- Simone Manuel, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Simone Manuel, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Torri Huske, Gold, USA, Women’s 100 Butterfly
- Torri Huske, Silver, USA, Women’s 100 Freestyle
- Torri Huske, Gold, USA, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Torri Huske, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Torri Huske, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
Virginia
- Thomas Heilman, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Kate Douglass, Gold, USA, Women’s 200 Breast
- Kate Douglass, Gold, USA, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Gretchen Walsh, Gold, USA, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Emma Weber, Gold, USA, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Gretchen Walsh, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
- Gretchen Walsh, Silver, USA, Women’s 100 Butterfly
- Kate Douglass, Silver, USA, Women’s 200 IM
- Paige Madden, Bronze, USA, Women’s 800 Free
- Kate Douglass, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Gretchen Walsh, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Paige Madden, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
Cal
- Alex Shackell, Gold, USA, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Alex Shackell, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Abbey Weitzeil, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
- Abbey Weitzeil, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Claire Weinstein, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Jack Alexy, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Jack Alexy, Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Ryan Murphy, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Ryan Murphy, Bronze, USA, Men’s 100 Backstroke
- Ryan Murphy, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
Arizona State
- Leon Marchand, Gold, France, Men’s 200 Breast
- Leon Marchand, Gold, France, Men’s 200 Fly
- Leon Marchand, Gold, France, Men’s 200 IM
- Leon Marchand, Gold, France, Men’s 400 IM
- Leon Marchand, Bronze, France, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Ilya Kharun, Bronze, Canada, Men’s 100 Fly
- Ilya Kharun, Bronze, Canada, Men’s 200 Fly
Florida
- Bobby Finke, Gold, USA, Men’s 1500 Free
- Bobby Finke, Silver, USA, Men’s 800 Free
- Caeleb Dressel, Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Caeleb Dressel, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
- Caeleb Dressel, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Josh Liendo, Silver, Canada, Men’s 100 Fly
- Kieran Smith, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Emma Weyant, Bronze, USA, Women’s 400 IM
Indiana
- Matt King, Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Anna Peplowski, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Lilly King, Gold, USA, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Blake Pieroni, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
NC State
- Katharine Berkoff, Gold, USA, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Katharine Berkoff, Bronze, USA, Women’s 100 Back
- Ryan Held, Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
Texas
- Luke Hobson, Bronze, USA, Men’s 200 Free
- Hubert Kos, Gold, Hungary, Men’s 200 Backstroke
- Carson Foster, Bronze, USA, Men’s 400 IM
- Caspar Corbeau, Bronze, Netherlands, Men’s 200 Breast
- Luke Hobson, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Carson Foster, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Drew Kibler, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Rafael Fente-Damers, Bronze, France, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Erin Gemmell, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
Georgia
- Nic Fink, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
- Nic Fink, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Nic Fink, Silver, USA, Men’s 100 Breaststroke
Michigan
- Charlie Swanson, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
- Charlie Swanson, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
- Siobhan Haughey, Bronze, Hong Kong, Women’s 100 Freestyle
- Siobhan Haughey, Bronze, Hong Kong, Women’s 200 Freestyle
Notre Dame
- Chris Guiliano, Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Chris Guiliano, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
Ohio State
- Hunter Armstrong, Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Hunter Armstrong, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
Tennessee
- Erika Connolly, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×100 Free Relay
- Mona McSharry, Bronze, Ireland, Women’s 100 Breast
LSU
- Brooks Curry, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
Missouri:
- Clement Secchi, Bronze, France, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
Matt King for Indiana? He has still to ever set foot on the campus.
An article for most successful clubs/training groups would be interesting.
Top 2 in the US are def Bowman’s group in Texas and Nesty’s in Florida
Bolles 3G 2S 1B 6T
Carmel 1G 2S 0B 3T
Sandpiper 0G 2S 2B 4T
How about by US Swimming club?
Cal is claiming Hunter Armstrong on their social media
What is this “Notre Dame swim team” that you speak of?
Where’s the Stanford Men’s Team in the listings?
Oh, that’s right, their swimmers can’t even make the finals at US Olympic Trials.
.Be nice.
Wait did they really not have a single dude not make Trials finals? Yikes
They have international guys like Ron Polonsky and Jonathan Tan., or Daniel Roy for alum.
However, since Skip’s departure, with Knapp and now Schemmel as their coaches, the men’s team hadn’t performed as well as their women’s team. Unfortunately, they could have recruited a top notch coach to continue the men’s team’s legacy
Not trying to glaze. Just relevant thoughts.
HS boys who are best at swimming are possibly more likely than girls to fall into the jock category (making them less likely to be interested in/qualified for Stanford), whereas girls who are best at swimming may be more likely to have high standards for academics as well. In my experience, the cultures/mentalities of elite boy/girl swimmers are different (perhaps just because girls mature earlier, or as a trickle down effect of male swimmer bodies being more conventionally desirable than females’ and this affecting the athlete’s mental priorities/self perception in terms of deciding to go to a party school – not my opinion of what’s attractive btw, just an observation from social media).… Read more »
Relay names guy in shambles
Came here to say that exact thing
to be fair, 3/4 of the Stanford athletes mentioned here have left to train elsewhere (with markedly improved results)
Yes, and they definitely had their reasons to leave, but to be fair, neither Simone nor Katie have ever gotten back to the speed they achieved at Stanford. Their new locations were to help them get out of the disaster that was COVID lockdowns + training in the Bay Area. One of my swimming hot takes is that if COVID never happened, Katie and Simone would still be at Stanford.
the w100 fly olympic final is relay names guy’s 9/11
Lollllll
He’s pivoted now to just hating the entire swim team. Seems healthy