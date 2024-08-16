Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stanford And Virginia Lead 2024 Paris Olympics Swimming Medal Count By NCAA Ties

Comments: 18

Many of the most dominant NCAA programs lead the medal table from the 2024 Paris Olympics with swimmers and NCAA ties. Stanford leads the way with seven gold medals total, all from the women’s side, while Virginia sits in 2nd with five golds, also all from the women’s side.

The data considers the last school the swimmer is expected to swim for in the NCAA based on current knowledge:

  1. Leon Marchand has gone pro so Arizona State will be his last NCAA school
  2. Transfers such as Hubert Kos and Matt King are considered under their new school
  3. Future commits are considered despite not arriving at the school (see: Claire Weinstein and Alex Shackell under Cal).
  4. Relays are considered each time an athlete from the school earned a medal (Kate Douglass, Emma Weber, and Gretchen Walsh count towards 3 golds for Virginia from the women’s 4×100 medley relay)

Women’s NCAA Medal Table

Gold Silver Bronze Total
Stanford 7 8 1 16
Virginia 5 5 1 11
Cal 2 3 0 5
Indiana 1 1 0 2
NC State 1 0 1 2
Tennessee 0 1 1 2
Texas 0 1 0 1
Michigan 0 0 2 2
Florida 0 0 1 1

Men’s NCAA Medal Table

Gold Silver Bronze Total
Arizona State 4 0 3 7
Florida 3 4 0 7
Cal 2 2 1 5
Texas 1 3 3 7
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Notre Dame 1 1 0 2
Ohio State 1 1 0 2
Indiana 1 1 0 2
Michigan 1 1 0 2
NC State 1 0 0 1
LSU 0 1 0 1
Virginia 0 1 0 1
Texas 0 0 1 1
Missouri 0 0 1 1

Overall NCAA Medal Table

Gold Silver Bronze Total
Stanford 7 8 1 16
Virginia 5 6 1 12
Cal 4 5 1 10
Arizona State 4 0 3 7
Florida 3 4 1 8
Indiana 2 2 0 4
NC State 2 0 1 3
Texas 1 4 4 9
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Michigan 1 1 2 4
Notre Dame 1 1 0 2
Ohio State 1 1 0 2
Tennessee 0 1 1 2
LSU 0 1 0 1
Missouri 0 0 1 1

Individual Medal Breakdown By School

Stanford

Virginia

Cal

Arizona State

Florida

Indiana

NC State

Texas

Georgia

  • Nic Fink, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay
  • Nic Fink, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
  • Nic Fink, Silver, USA, Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Michigan

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Tennessee

LSU

Missouri:

18
Shogun
54 minutes ago

Matt King for Indiana? He has still to ever set foot on the campus.

0
0
Reply
Troyy
3 hours ago

An article for most successful clubs/training groups would be interesting.

5
-1
Reply
Facts
Reply to  Troyy
1 hour ago

Top 2 in the US are def Bowman's group in Texas and Nesty's in Florida

1
0
Reply
Willswim
3 hours ago

Bolles 3G 2S 1B 6T
Carmel 1G 2S 0B 3T
Sandpiper 0G 2S 2B 4T

2
0
Reply
Wahooswimfan
3 hours ago

How about by US Swimming club?

6
0
Reply
yungpoptart
4 hours ago

Cal is claiming Hunter Armstrong on their social media

3
0
Reply
Hmm
5 hours ago

What is this "Notre Dame swim team" that you speak of?

0
0
Reply
Orange Mandela
6 hours ago

Where’s the Stanford Men’s Team in the listings?

Oh, that’s right, their swimmers can’t even make the finals at US Olympic Trials.

9
-3
Reply
USA!!!
Reply to  Orange Mandela
5 hours ago

.Be nice.

Last edited 5 hours ago by USA!!!
1
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  Orange Mandela
5 hours ago

Wait did they really not have a single dude not make Trials finals? Yikes

1
0
Reply
Timothy
Reply to  Orange Mandela
2 hours ago

They have international guys like Ron Polonsky and Jonathan Tan., or Daniel Roy for alum.

However, since Skip’s departure, with Knapp and now Schemmel as their coaches, the men’s team hadn’t performed as well as their women’s team. Unfortunately, they could have recruited a top notch coach to continue the men’s team’s legacy

3
0
Reply
Ob man
Reply to  Orange Mandela
48 minutes ago

Not trying to glaze. Just relevant thoughts.

HS boys who are best at swimming are possibly more likely than girls to fall into the jock category (making them less likely to be interested in/qualified for Stanford), whereas girls who are best at swimming may be more likely to have high standards for academics as well. In my experience, the cultures/mentalities of elite boy/girl swimmers are different (perhaps just because girls mature earlier, or as a trickle down effect of male swimmer bodies being more conventionally desirable than females' and this affecting the athlete's mental priorities/self perception in terms of deciding to go to a party school – not my opinion of what's attractive btw, just an observation from social media). Also, the Stanford men's team has had a lot of coaching turnover in recent years, which is not ideal for recruiting.

2
-1
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
6 hours ago

Relay names guy in shambles

5
-1
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
6 hours ago

Came here to say that exact thing

1
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
3 hours ago

to be fair, 3/4 of the Stanford athletes mentioned here have left to train elsewhere (with markedly improved results)

Last edited 3 hours ago by jeff
12
-8
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  jeff
1 minute ago

Yes, and they definitely had their reasons to leave, but to be fair, neither Simone nor Katie have ever gotten back to the speed they achieved at Stanford. Their new locations were to help them get out of the disaster that was COVID lockdowns + training in the Bay Area. One of my swimming hot takes is that if COVID never happened, Katie and Simone would still be at Stanford.

0
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
1 hour ago

the w100 fly olympic final is relay names guy's 9/11

2
0
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
1 hour ago

Lollllll
He’s pivoted now to just hating the entire swim team. Seems healthy

1
0
Reply

