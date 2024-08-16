Stanford And Virginia Lead 2024 Paris Olympics Swimming Medal Count By NCAA Ties

Many of the most dominant NCAA programs lead the medal table from the 2024 Paris Olympics with swimmers and NCAA ties. Stanford leads the way with seven gold medals total, all from the women’s side, while Virginia sits in 2nd with five golds, also all from the women’s side.

The data considers the last school the swimmer is expected to swim for in the NCAA based on current knowledge:

Leon Marchand has gone pro so Arizona State will be his last NCAA school Transfers such as Hubert Kos and Matt King are considered under their new school Future commits are considered despite not arriving at the school (see: Claire Weinstein and Alex Shackell under Cal). Relays are considered each time an athlete from the school earned a medal (Kate Douglass, Emma Weber, and Gretchen Walsh count towards 3 golds for Virginia from the women’s 4×100 medley relay)

Women’s NCAA Medal Table

Gold Silver Bronze Total Stanford 7 8 1 16 Virginia 5 5 1 11 Cal 2 3 0 5 Indiana 1 1 0 2 NC State 1 0 1 2 Tennessee 0 1 1 2 Texas 0 1 0 1 Michigan 0 0 2 2 Florida 0 0 1 1

Men’s NCAA Medal Table

Gold Silver Bronze Total Arizona State 4 0 3 7 Florida 3 4 0 7 Cal 2 2 1 5 Texas 1 3 3 7 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Notre Dame 1 1 0 2 Ohio State 1 1 0 2 Indiana 1 1 0 2 Michigan 1 1 0 2 NC State 1 0 0 1 LSU 0 1 0 1 Virginia 0 1 0 1 Texas 0 0 1 1 Missouri 0 0 1 1

Overall NCAA Medal Table

Gold Silver Bronze Total Stanford 7 8 1 16 Virginia 5 6 1 12 Cal 4 5 1 10 Arizona State 4 0 3 7 Florida 3 4 1 8 Indiana 2 2 0 4 NC State 2 0 1 3 Texas 1 4 4 9 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Michigan 1 1 2 4 Notre Dame 1 1 0 2 Ohio State 1 1 0 2 Tennessee 0 1 1 2 LSU 0 1 0 1 Missouri 0 0 1 1

Individual Medal Breakdown By School

Stanford

Virginia

Cal

Arizona State

Florida

Indiana

NC State

Texas

Georgia

Nic Fink , Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay

, Gold, USA, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Nic Fink , Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Nic Fink, Silver, USA, Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Michigan

Notre Dame

Chris Guiliano , Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

, Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Chris Guiliano, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay

Ohio State

Hunter Armstrong , Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

, Gold, USA, Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Hunter Armstrong, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Tennessee

Erika Connolly, Silver, USA, Women’s 4×100 Free Relay

Mona McSharry, Bronze, Ireland, Women’s 100 Breast

LSU

Brooks Curry, Silver, USA, Men’s 4×200 Free Relay

Missouri: