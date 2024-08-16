UK Swimming & Diving Releases 2024-2025 Schedule

courtesy of UK Athletics

Kentucky swimming & diving announced its 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Head Coaches Bret Lundgaard and Ted Hautau have announced.

This year’s slate features four home meets inside the Lancaster Aquatic Center and includes head-to-head competition against five teams that finished inside the final CSCAA Top-25 of 2024.

The action begins on Sept. 20 as the Wildcats host the Blue vs. White intrasquad meet at 4 p.m. inside the Lancaster Aquatic Center. The season starts on October 19 when the team travels to Columbus, Ohio for a dual meet with the Buckeyes at 1 p.m.

The first chance to watch the Wildcats at home comes on October 25 when the team duals with West Virginia at 2 p.m.

Kentucky will ramp up the competition on Nov. 20-22 when the Cats head to Knoxville for the Tennessee Invitational. Following the Tennessee Invite, Kentucky will host the volunteers for a dual meet on December 13th while also breaking for the Toyota U.S. Open (Dec. 4-7) and the USA Diving Winter National Championships (Dec. 7-15) to close out 2024.

UK returns from the holiday with the women traveling to Vanderbilt and the diving squad heading to the Georgia Invite on January 3. On January 11, the squad will take part in a tri-meet in West Lafayette, Indiana against Purdue and the Notre Dame women. The Wildcats return home on January 17 to host Auburn before traveling up I-75 a day later to take on Cincinnati. The final dual meet of the season at home will be on January 25 at the Lancaster Aquatic Center against Louisville, a meet which will also serve as the team’s Senior Day.

The 2024-25 SEC Championships will be hosted by Georgia, Feb. 17-22. This is bookended by the First Chance meet in Louisville, Feb. 6-7, and the Last Chance meet in Knoxville, February 28-March 1.

NCAA Diving Zones will be contested back in Louisville, March 14-16. The third annual CSCAA National Invite will be held simultaneously in Ocala, Florida from March 13-15.

The 2024-25 collegiate swimming and diving season culminates with the Women’s NCAA Championship in Federal Way, Washington, March 19-22, followed by the Men’s NCAA Championship, March 26-29.

Kentucky returns five NCAA individual qualifiers from 2023-24, three men and two women. Last season, the women placed ninth in the SEC while the men finished 10th in the conference.

For the latest on UK Swim & Dive, follow the Wildcats on X and Instagram at @UKSwimDive, and on Facebook at Kentucky Swimming and Diving.