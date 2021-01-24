SSPC: Matthew Marquardt on What He Gained From Riding Across America

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

If you didn’t see our first talk with Matthew Marquardt, you can revisit that conversation here, when he was in the middle of cycling across the United States. Marquardt recently finished his trek, 3 days ahead of schedule, and was kind enough to sit down with us and break down what he gained from the ride. Matthew goes into details of where the hardest struggles came, how his diet changed, and being too sore to even sleep some nights. But all in all, he was able to complete the ride. Matthew is still raising donations through the end of January for children’s cancer treatment from St. Jude’s, with links to donate below.

A link to his fundraiser is available here.

Matthew rode to raise money for pediatric cancer treatment through St. Jude. His goal is to raise $23,000 over the course of his ride, $1000/day.

