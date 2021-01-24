Swimming Australia President Perkins Looks To Possible Tokyo ‘Plan B’

On the heels of dueling reports over the last few days from major publications concerning the subject of a possible cancellation of the already-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Swimming Australia has released its own statements regarding ”plan B.’

Swimming Australia President Kieren Perkins confirmed that the organization has started discussions about a replacement domestic or virtual international competition for its athletes in the event that this summer’s Games are indeed canceled. (Reuters)

As we reported this week, The Times, published a story about internal sources within the Japanese government casting doubt over the country’s ability to host the Olympic Games in the summer of 2021.

Nearly immediately after the report, International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach told Kyodo News “We have, at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. There is no Plan B.”

Regardless, Perkins feels he ‘owes it’ to Australia’s swimmers to have a contingency plan in place if things sour as the July 23rd Olympic start date draws nearer.

“If the worst happens and Tokyo is cancelled, for our athletes who have had the opportunity to prepare and work so hard for so long to get to this moment, I think it behooves us to give them the best chance to at least test themselves and see what that work has created.

“We are preparing on the basis that this is happening so our swimmers will be ready, our trials are going ahead. If the Games themselves are cancelled, what can we do to take advantage of the fact that our athletes are ready?

“It is an open question … whether we run our own meet or maybe we could do a virtual meet with some of our major competition. It is an open question mark at the moment, but we will prepare and have alternate plans.” (Reuters)