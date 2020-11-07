Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: Breaking Down the Team-Cutting Epidemic Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

I sat down with Mat Talk‘s Jason Bryant, who takes the time to track all cut and newly introduced collegiate teams in the NCAA so you don’t have to. He broke down the whys and why not have any given university cutting a sports team and how the global COVID-19 pandemic has affected these rates. Bryant also gives ideas and possible solutions for what teams can do to be proactive in avoiding their teams going on the chopping block.

