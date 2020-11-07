SSPC: Breaking Down the Team-Cutting Epidemic Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Mat Talk‘s Jason Bryant, who takes the time to track all cut and newly introduced collegiate teams in the NCAA so you don’t have to. He broke down the whys and why not have any given university cutting a sports team and how the global COVID-19 pandemic has affected these rates. Bryant also gives ideas and possible solutions for what teams can do to be proactive in avoiding their teams going on the chopping block.

Check out Mat Talk with Jason Bryant here.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

