Spanish Swimmer Catalina Corro Retires

Spanish swimmer Catalina Corro has wrapped her competitive swimming career, swimming her last race on Sunday at the Spanish Open Summer Swimming Championships in Sabadell

The 27-year old has been a regular competitor for Spain’s international teams, though she never represented the country at the Olympic Games. Corro’s peak international result was a gold medal in the 400 IM at the 2018 Mediterranean Games.

She also has a relay bronze medal from the 2011 European Junior Championships.

She retires as Spain’s second-fastest 400 IMer ever (in both long course and short course), in both cases behind the indomitable Mireia Belmonte. She ranks in the country’s all-time top 10 in several other events as well.

She is a 20-time Spanish Champion swimmer.

After doctors detected a brain tumor in Corro in 2017, she underwent three surgeries, returning to compete each time. That includes her Mediterranean Games gold, and most of her best times in primary events, after her initial surgery.

Corro is now studying to be a surgeon herself.

Corro was given a big sendoff in Sabadell. Fernando Carpena, the president of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation, awarded her an honorary RFEN gold badge, and her club also gave her a gift. She received adulation from the home crowd in Sabadell