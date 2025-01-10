South Africa Sport Minister Vows Change To Swimming SA: “I’m Coming There Like a Thunderstorm”

Swimming South Africa (SSA) has been under fire for controversial decisions made throughout 2024, but it appears as though the organization will see a shakeup this year.

Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, has publically declared he’s going to implement change to the SSA after its executive committee extended its terms in office in violation of its constitution.

In August 2024, several SSA members, including President Alan Fritz (running unopposed) and Vice President Jace Naidoo were re-elected, exceeding the maximum three-year term outlined by the SSA constitution.

Speaking to South African outlet The Daily Maverick, McKenzie had some strong words for the SSA.

“As far as swimming is concerned, I’m coming there like a thunderstorm,” he said, according to The Daily Maverick.

“I see people have extended their contracts – that nonsense will not happen this year. I will not allow that rubbish, that’s absolute rubbish. There are people who are changing the constitution. I’m coming for them and I’m coming very hard for them.

“In the first week of February [I’m coming for them].”

Fritz has served in various roles within the SSA executive committee since 2004, a total of five consecutive terms. With him set to begin another term as President in 2025 (another four years), he will have double the maximum number of terms outlined by the constitution.

“The term of office for all Executive Members will be limited to three consecutive periods,” Article 6.2.3 of the SSA constitution reads.

Naidoo has been on the executive committee since the SSA was unified in 1999, including serving as President from 2004 until 2016, and Vice President since 2016.

The Daily Maverick notes that the SSA has tried to use loopholes in its constitution to keep the same executive committee in tact, “moving members from one seat to the next after a third term in one position.”

As the Minister of Sport, McKenzie has the authority to implement changes he sees fit by calling a commission of inquiry, according to the National Sport and Recreation Act of 1998.

However, if World Aquatics interprets McKenzie’s action as interference in SSA’s operations, it could suspend the SSA’s membership.

McKenzie has called on the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to take action on SSA.

“They’ve worked very hard to change the face of Sascoc,” McKenzie told The Daily Maverick. “You can’t allow the people of Swimming [SA] to change the constitution with no consequences.

“There will be severe consequences, hold me to that.”

One of the issues SSA was embroiled in last year was forcing the withdrawal of the South African water polo teams from the Olympic Games despite them having met the official qualification standards (and not meeting SSA’s internal standards), which played a role in many top players pulling out of the World Aquatics World Cup.

There have also been legal battles arising from an artistic swimming pair who claim SSA denied them a chance to qualify for the Olympics, along with the parent of a junior diver who claimed the federation unjustly didn’t select her child for the World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships.

Both the above cases led to the artistic swimmers and the parent having their SSA membership suspended due to a part of the SSA Constitution which states: “Any members resorting to court/legal action to resolve a dispute will automatically cease to be a member.”

In December, SSA admitted the clause was “erroneous” and said it would be amended.