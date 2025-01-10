Eden Jennings Stays In-State With Verbal Commits To Florida State (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eden Jennings, the 100 freestyle runner-up at the 2024 Florida High School 2A State Championships, has announced her verbal commitment to stay in-state and swim for Florida State University. Jennings will join the team in the fall of 2025 as part of its class of 2029.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida State University! First and foremost, all glory to God for this incredible opportunity. Thank you to my family and friends for your unwavering love and support in everything I do. A special thank you to my coach, Bill Shaffer and Academy Aquatic Club for your investment in my growth. I would also like to thank the other coaches who have helped me on this journey – Guerby, Joe, Ken, and Roddy. I especially want to thank Coach Neal Studd and the FSU coaching staff for believing in me and my potential. GO NOLES!! 🍢🍢

Jennings finished her high school swimming career at the Academy of the Holy Names in the fall, helping the program to its third-straight team championship title. She was a two-time ‘A’ finalist at the championships, taking second in the 100 freestyle with a lifetime best of 52.65 and hitting 1:53.93, just four-hundredths off her lifetime best, for fifth in the 200 freestyle. She also split 24.22 on Holy Names’ winning 200 freestyle relay.

At the FHSAA 2A Region 3 Championships, Jennings took gold in the 200 freestyle.

Best Times (SCY):

100 freestyle: 52.65

200 freestyle: 1:53.89

500 freestyle: 5:10.60

She races for the Academy Aquatic Club at the club level and most recently competed at the CAT Jingle Bell Invitational Meet. There, she posted a lifetime best of 5:10.60 in the 500 freestyle. Between this meet and the SPA-PYP meet two weeks earlier, she swam lifetime bests in multiple secondary events, including the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, to pair with improving her primary event lifetime bests this fall.

Jennings will make a solid depth addition to Florida State’s sprint and mid-distance freestyle groups. Her current lifetime bests are outside what it took to earn a second swim at the 2024 ACC Championships, but Florida State will be hoping that she can develop into a swimmer who challenges for a spot in the conference finals and, as a 100/200 freestyler, a spot on the Seminoles’ relays.

The Florida State women finished 7th out of 12 teams at the 2024 ACC Championships. The number of women’s programs at the meet expands this season, with Cal, Stanford, and SMU joining the conference. With NCAA powerhouses like Cal and Stanford entering the fray, the ACC Championships are only going to get more competitive.

