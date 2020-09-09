Skins Changes, 100 IM Addition & Jackpot Times Highlight ISL Scoring Moves

The event lineup for the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL) will closely resemble what we saw in Season 1, but with a few notable changes. On top of that, there are a couple of new wrinkles added to the skins format, and “jackpot times” that could drastically shift the momentum of matches.

The major change to the event schedule is the addition of the 100 individual medley, which will have a men’s and women’s event after the skins, which closed each match last year.

The only other change to the order of events is the movement of the women’s 100 freestyle to the conclusion of Day 1, having previously opened the action on Day 2. That spot now belongs to the men’s 100 free.

SEASON 2 EVENT SCHEDULE

Day 1 Day 2 Women’s 100 Butterfly Men’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 100 Butterfly Women’s 100 Breaststroke Women’s 50 Breaststroke Men’s 100 Breaststroke Men’s 50 Breaststroke Women’s 400 Freestyle Women’s 400 IM Men’s 400 Freestyle Men’s 400 IM Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Men’s 200 IM Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Women’s 200 IM Women’s 200 Backstroke Men’s 50 Butterfly Men’s 200 Backstroke Women’s 50 Butterfly Women’s 50 Freestyle Men’s 100 Backstroke Men’s 50 Freestyle Women’s 100 Backstroke Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay Mixed 4×100 Free Relay Men’s 200 Freestyle Women’s 200 Butterfly Women’s 200 Freestyle Men’s 200 Butterfly Men’s 50 Backstroke Women’s Skins Women’s 50 Backstroke Men’s Skins Men’s 200 Breaststroke Men’s 100 IM Women’s 200 Breaststroke Women’s 100 IM Women’s 100 Freestyle

SKINS CHANGES: COULD BE ANY STROKE

Unlike last season, the skins races won’t only be freestyle.

Among the new rules this year is that the winning teams for both men and women in the 4×100 medley relay will get to select the stroke of their respective skins race. So, for example, if the London Roar win the women’s 4×100 medley relay, the team gets to pick the stroke of the women’s skins event, and the same goes for the winning men’s team.

On top of that, the skins scoring has changed.

Last season it didn’t matter what place you finished in each round, as long as you were within the top-4 (first round) and top-2 (second round) in order to advance. In other words, placing fourth in the opening round was the same as placing first. That won’t be the case this year.

The winner of each round will receive nine points, second place seven points, etc, just like in an individual event. The winner of the final round will receive 14 points. Last year, the overall winner earned 27 points for his or her team. This year a swimmer is capable of earning 32 points if they win all three rounds wire-to-wire.

SKINS ROUND-BY-ROUND SCORING

8th 7th 6th 5th 4th 3rd 2nd 1st Round 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 9 Round 2 5 6 7 9 Round 3 7 14

Last season, the skins scoring was as follows:

1st: 27 points

2nd: 21 points

3rd: 12

4th: 10

5th: 4

6th: 3

7th: 2

8th: 1

JACKPOT TIMES: A NEW TWIST

Another new addition to the scoring format is the implementation of jackpot times.

Essentially, each event has a “jackpot time” that signifies the margin of victory the winner has over the other swimmers in his or her heat. If the winner of the event beats the second-place swimmer by more than the jackpot time, then they steal all the event’s points, which would be 37 individually, 74 points in a relay and 85 in the skins.

JACKPOT TIMES

Event Men Women 50 Free 0.65 0.7 100 Free 1.35 1.55 200 Free 3 3.4 400 Free 6.4 7.1 50 Back 0.7 0.8 100 Back 1.5 1.65 200 Back 3.2 3.6 50 Breast 0.8 0.9 100 Breast 1.7 1.9 200 Breast 3.6 4.1 50 Fly 0.7 0.8 100 Fly 1.5 1.65 200 Fly 3.3 3.6 100 IM 1.55 1.7 200 IM 3.3 3.7 400 IM 7.1 7.8 4×100 Free 9 10 4×100 Medley 10 11 Mixed 4×100 Free 10

For an example, say that the winner of the men’s 100 freestyle clocks 45.15. If the runner-up goes 46.52, which is more than the jackpot time (1.35 seconds) behind, the victor steals all of the event’s points.

If the women’s 200 back winner swims 2:00.91, second-place goes 2:01.71, third is 2:02.68 and fourth is 2:04.54, because the fourth-place swimmer was more than the jackpot time (3.60 seconds) behind the winner, the points for fourth through eighth go to the swimmer who touched first.