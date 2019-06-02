Sjostrom Negative Splits 200 FR in Indy, Throws Down 28.2 on Final 50

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Following her statement at the Budapest stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series that she would likely not be competing in the 200 free at Worlds, Sarah Sjostrom pulled off a rare feat in the LCM 200 free – a negative split. At the Indianapolis stop of the Champions Series, Sjostrom came in 3rd with a relatively tame (for her) 1:57.92.

She was out well behind the field (Penny Oleksiak, Leah Smith, and Melanie Margalis), turning at the 100 mark in 59.12. Sjostrom then posted a 30.59 on the 3rd 50, which actually tied Oleksiak for the slowest split in the field on that 50. She then exploded coming out of the final turn, tearing to a 28.21 on the final 50, marking the fastest split in the field by over 1.5 seconds. That marked a 59.12/58.80 negative split for Sjostrom.

For context, that final 50 split is faster, considerably, than even Federica Pellegrini split when she swam her world record time of 1:52.98 (28.60). As far as I can tell, Sjostrom’s 28.21 split is faster than any of the final 50 splits in the top 25 performances all-time in the world. Although Sjostrom has proven to be one of the best 200 freestylers in the world, boasting a 1:54.08 personal best, it’s interesting to see one of the biggest women’s sprint talents in the world currently finishing a 200 free with so much speed.

Sjostrom said in May that she likely would not be including the 200 free in her event schedule for Worlds in July. “…It’s already a very busy schedule for me already with the 100 fly, 100 free and also the 50 free and 50 fly, so I need some days for recovery, I am not 15 anymore so it’s a little difficult for me to do too many events.” She does not, however, completely rule out swimming the race in Gwangju.