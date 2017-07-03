Sjostrom A Class Above With Six Sub-24 Swims In 2017

2017 SWEDISH SUMMER NATIONALS

June 30th, 2017 – July 4th, 2017

Boras, Sweden

Results

On the third day of Sweden’s Summer National Championships being held in Boras, three-time Olympic medalist Sarah Sjostrom won the women’s 50 free in a time of 23.85.

Just off her season best of 23.83, that gives Sjostrom an incredible six swims under 24 seconds not only this season, but in the calendar year. Beginning with her personal best of 23.83 done at the Stockholm Open in April, Sjostrom has been on an absolute tear in the event.

She clocked 23.87 at the Bergen Swim Festival in May, and followed that up with three more 23-second swims on the Mare Nostrum Tour in June. That gave her an incredible five sub-24 swims this year, and now that she’s added another, the consistency we’ve seen is absolutely incredible and sets her apart from every other woman in the history of the event.

The world record stands at 23.73 from Germany’s Britta Steffen at the 2009 World Championships, which was obviously aided with a suit. That was the only time Steffen managed to get under 24.

Other than Sjostrom, only two women have ever broken 24 seconds more than once. Australia’s Cate Campbell, the 3rd fastest performer in history, has done it four times. She did it twice last year in 23.84 and 23.93, and was also 23.96 in 2014 and 23.99 in 2009. Marleen Veldhuis has done it twice, both in 2009.

Heading into this year Campbell and Veldhuis were tied for the most sub-24 swims in a season with two, but Sjostrom has tripled that now with six 23s in the span of less than three months. Prior to this season, she had been under once, clocking 23.98 at the Swedish Championships in 2014.

Three other women have dipped into the 23 range before: Therese Alshammar, Francesca Halsall and Libby Trickett. Take a look at all of the sub-24 swims in history below:

Sjostrom’s explosion in this event has come since she decided to drop the 200 free from her schedule. She earned silver behind Katie Ledecky in the event in Rio, but the taxing schedule ultimately hindered her performance as the meet went on. She raced a total of 16 times, and with the 50 free at the tail end of the schedule, she missed the final in 13th place.

Now that she has dropped the 200 from her schedule, as she recently said said in an interview that she wouldn’t compete in it again at a major championships, her sprints have reaped the benefits.

Along with her string of success in the 50 free, she has been dominating the 50 and 100 fly this year as per usual, and her 100 free has seen vast improvement as well. After winning bronze in Rio in a time of 52.99, she has been nearly a second faster this year, coming within two one-hundredths of the world record in June in 52.08.

With the recent dominance we’ve seen from her, it’s hard to imagine anyone touching her in Budapest in the sprint free or fly events, especially with 100 free world record holder and the only other active swimmer to break 24 seconds, Campbell, sitting out of Worlds this year. She’s ranked 1st in the world in all four events, and is well ahead of the competition in all four. The 50 free is actually the event she has the smallest advantage in, leading Olympic champ Pernille Blume (24.13) by three tenths of a second.