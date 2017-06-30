Rio Battle with Ledecky was Sjöström’s Last 200 Free at a Major Champs

Sarah Sjöström has confirmed in an interview with Swedish news site SVT that she does not plan on competing in the 200 free at a major championships again. This came after she swam a 1:56.44 in the event to win the Swedish Nationals title tonight in Boras, Sweden. That time ranks her 8th in the world this year.

The 100 butterfly world record holder’s agent told NBC earlier this month that she wouldn’t race the 200 free this summer in Budapest at Worlds. Tonight, though, we learned that she won’t be racing it at another major meet like the World Champs, the Olympics, or the European LC Champs (in non-Olympic years). She didn’t specify what she meant by ‘major,’ but those three meets would cover each of the biggest summer meets that she competes at during a quadrennial, and we probably won’t see her swim this race again with a full taper.

Sjöström is an excellent 200 freestyler. Her lifetime best of 1:54.08 from her showdown with Katie Ledecky is the fifth-fastest time ever done, and she’s the 4th-best performer in the event behind world record holder Federica Pellegrini (1:52.98), Olympic record holder Allison Schmitt (1:53.61) and Ledecky (1:53.73). She also holds the 6th- (1:54.31) and 7th- (1:54.34) best times in history. Sjöström has been the closest to making Ledecky look human in an individual finals race at a major international meet– in their 200 free battle last year, the Swede (29.13) out-split the American (29.18) on the final 50, and finished less than four tenths behind her at the wall.

Sjöström didn’t say that she was done with the event completely– she did say tonight that she’ll use the 200 free as a training race (like she did tonight at Swedish Nationals).

Without the 200 free on her main schedule, Sjöström has been training for pure sprint events. As we’ve seen this year, dropping the 200 is paying off in big ways for her. She has been very close to world records in the 50 and 100 freestyle multiple times this year, and is setting herself up for huge performances in Budapest at worlds. Most recently, tonight she broke the Swedish 50 back record and dropped under 28 seconds for the first time ever.