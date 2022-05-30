Siobhan Haughey Working Back From Ankle Injury, Expected to Race at Worlds

Hong Kong star swimmer Siobhan Haughey is on the mend with the World Championships still in her sights after suffering an ankle injury last weekend.

Haughey, who is training with coach Tom Rushton and his nomadic group of international athletes, pulled out of last week’s Mare Nostrum Swim Tour after injuring her ankle outside of training.

“She has been working with the Hong Kong physio each day,” Rushton said of Haughey’s progress. “We had imaging done to make sure nothing was broken, and that was also checked by the doctor back at the Hong Kong Sports Institute.”

“In Barcelona, we have great contacts with CN Sant Andreu, who hosted the Barcelona stop of the Mare Nostrum, so we were able to access a lot of their facilities.”

Rushton says that Haughey, as of Monday, is still in a walking boot and will be for a few more days, but that the sports medicine people believe that she will be okay by the World Championships, which begin in Budapest on June 18.

Rushton says that in spite of the injury, Haughey didn’t miss any training. “Each day, we were first in the water at Mare Nostrum to get clear water, and we also did a few sea swims.”

Haughey did 6×100 at 400 free pace on Saturday to see if she might be able to start the 400 free on Sunday in Canet, the final stop of the series, but Rushton says they ultimately decided there wasn’t enough upside to racing at this point.

The team will take a 2 day break and then begin taper at the Fenerbahçe Swim Club in Istanbul.

The 24-year old Haughey swam collegiately at the University of Michigan, where she was a 14-time All-American, 15-time Big Ten Champion, and the 2016 Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships. Internationally, she won matching silver medals in the 100 and 200 meter freestyles at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, making her Hong Kong’s first-ever Olympic medal winning swimmer, and first athlete in any spot to win multiple medals. She won World Short Course Championships in December in both the 100 and 200 freestyles. She doesn’t have any official long course swims since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, however.

Including relays, Haughey holds Hong Kong National Records in 17 different events.